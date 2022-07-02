ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of July 1-8

By KTVZ news sources
 4 days ago

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is ODOT's Region 4 construction update for the week of July 1-8. Here at ODOT, we are committed to providing a safe and efficient transportation system for everyone. We invest in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within Region 4; Central...

philomathnews.com

Counties with the most veterans in Oregon

There are roughly 19 million veterans living in the U.S., according to data from the Department of Veterans Affairs. Though, the VA anticipates the percentage of the U.S. population with military experience will continue to decline over the next couple of decades—by 2046, it expects the number of living U.S. veterans to decrease by 35%.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Out of Control Van, July 5

An out of control van struck several people and vehicles attending a Fourth of July event in Harbor Monday, July 4, resulting in the death of a 38-year old female from White City in Southern Oregon. Witnesses reported the van’s driver, identified as 66-year old Paul Armenta, of Brookings, appeared as if he had passed out behind the wheel. The Econo van went through the crowd striking several people including Hiedei Bailey. Three were transported to the hospital; however, Bailey was pronounced deceased. The other two were treated. The van also struck a couple of parked RVs. The investigation is continuing.
WHITE CITY, OR
klcc.org

Oregon gun safety measure may make it onto fall ballot

Four weeks ago, the interfaith nonprofit Lift Every Voice Oregon had about 300 volunteers and had collected just a quarter of the signatures they needed to put a gun permit law on the ballot this fall. As of Thursday morning, organizers said 1,500 people from Coos Bay to Pendleton have gathered 115,000 signatures – more than they need to qualify.
OREGON STATE
Herald and News

Oregonians share concerns future will include more wildfires

Despite an exceptionally wet spring, Oregonians surveyed in early June overwhelmingly expect a future of increased wildfires across the state. The Oregon Values and Belief Center, a nonpartisan public opinion research organization, received 1,500 responses to an online survey sent to adults across the state during the first week of June.
OREGON STATE
naturalresourcereport.com

$2M in Grants to Expand Oregon Meat Processing

After a competitive process, the Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) chose six Oregon meat processing business to receive a portion of the $2 million allocated by the Oregon Legislature. The purpose of the Oregon Meat Processing Infrastructure and Capacity Building Grant is to expand meat processing capacity statewide for Oregon-raised livestock.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon’s 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt begins Wednesday

Six commemorative bottles have been hidden around the state of Oregon to celebrate more than a half-century of Oregon’s Bottle Bill. Five daily clues as to their locations will be revealed starting Wednesday. During the Hidden Bottle Hunt 2022, the bottles will be hidden in parks and trails throughout...
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ 10 months left for Oregonians to get REAL ID for air travel

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. We’re now less...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Deadly Weekend For Oregon Mountains

BEND, OR-- Mountain rescue teams were busy over the weekend. Clackamas County Search and Rescue responded to Mt. Hood Saturday. Witnesses reported a Happy Valley man lost his ice ax and fell 600 - 700 feet. A National Guard helicopter flew him to a Portland hospital with serious injuries. On...
BEND, OR
Channel 6000

After a phenomenal 4th of July, Oregon may see showers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – An area of low pressure that is embedded in a trough will hang around the Pacific Northwest the next few days. This will lead to clouds, isolated showers, and below average temperatures for the Willamette Valley and Oregon coast. Expect a few showers, likely south...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Lightning sparks new small fires in Central, Eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — There was plenty of lightning on Saturday, July 2, east of the Cascades. Luckily, those thunderstorms were accompanied by rain. The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center in Portland reported 18 new fires were started and those fires burned 17 total acres. The July 3 morning briefing from...
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Temporary lane closure on Interstate 5 near Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The southbound left lane of Interstate 5 two miles north of Rogue River is temporarily closed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The closure is near milepost 50 and is expected to last through 9 p.m., according to ODOT. Drivers should expect delays while crews work to remove spilled lumber from the road median.
ROGUE RIVER, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon needs open primaries

It is well past time for Oregon to open its primaries to all voters. Non-affiliated voters are now the largest bloc of voters in Oregon and should be allowed to vote in primary elections. It is well-known that with our politics becoming more partisan, elections are mostly decided in primaries. All citizens should have a voice in who our elected representatives are, and it would force candidates to appeal to a broader swath of voters. In addition, we should have ranked-choice voting so each vote will continue to count until a winner is chosen. In the recent primary in Pennsylvania, which also bars non-affiliated voters, the major candidates for governor, senator and lieutenant governor were chosen by 17%, 12% and 18% of the electorate, respectively. I would imagine that it is not all that different in Oregon. These are simple fixes and would vastly improve our elections.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

What literacy looks like in Oregon’s prison system

Your browser does not support the audio element. About 15% people incarcerated in Oregon prisons are reading below an eighth grade level. That’s according to a recent investigation done by the Statesman Journal. It found that while state laws requires people incarcerated designated as low-level readers to be taking classes, nearly half of those aren’t enrolled in any courses. We’ll hear from education reporter Natalie Pate on her reporting and the unique challenges facing adults in custody in Oregon.
OREGON STATE

