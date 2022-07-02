Four people wounded in West Garfield Park mass shooting

Two men, two women shot in West Garfield Park 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded Friday evening in a mass shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Police said at 9:04 p.m., a man was walking north on Springfield Avenue at Monroe Street when he took out a gun and began shooting.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition. Another woman, about 20, was shot once in the leg and was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

A 41-year-old man was shot once in the back and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. Another man, about 25, was shot multiple times in the back and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

No one was in custody late Friday. Area Four detectives are investigating.