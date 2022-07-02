ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ed-itorial: Hey LSU Baseball, don't forget 'The Boot'

By Ed Daniels
 4 days ago

No team in college baseball has made more post-Omaha headlines than LSU.

Head coach Jay Johnson cherry-picked the Minnesota Twins pitching coach and dove headfirst into the transfer portal.

That deep dive included landing Tommy White, who hit 27 homers with a 1.182 OPS from N.C. State.

Johnson is getting rave reviews.

Meantime, as many as 10 LSU players from last season are in the portal.

I think it is great that LSU recruits nationally.

But, let’s hope Johnson leaves room for the best players from the state of Louisiana.

Guys like Ben McDonald, Russ Springer, Todd Walker, and Chad Ogea.

They helped build LSU baseball.

Warren Morris, who hit the dramatic home run to win the 1996 college world series, is a Louisianian.

A good ole Bolton Bear from Alexandria. Warren Morris was a good player – not great in college – would there even be room for him on the current LSU team?

So, as Jay Johnson, a transplant from California builds his team, let’s hope he doesn’t leave ‘The Boot’ behind.

