Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Edgefield; Lexington; Northwestern Orangeburg; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun, east central Edgefield, Lexington, west central Sumter, northern Aiken, southeastern Saluda, northwestern Orangeburg, Richland and southwestern Kershaw Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elgin to near St. Andrews to near Batesburg-Leesville to near Saluda. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Batesburg-Leesville, Springdale, St. Andrews, Dentsville, Oak Grove, McEntire Air Base, Red Bank, Johnston, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, Arcadia Lakes, Eastover and Ridge Spring. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 15 and 94. Interstate 26 between mile markers 104 and 137. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 HOUR AGO