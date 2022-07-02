ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

Flood Watch issued for Charleston, Tidal Berkeley by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-01 22:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-02 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-04 15:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-04 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Charleston; Colleton; Dorchester The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Charleston County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Dorchester County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delemar Crossroads, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: West Ashley, Hollywood, Ravenel, Meggett, Delemar Crossroads, Yonges Island, Adams Run, Jacksonboro and Bears Bluff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Calhoun, Edgefield, Lexington, Northwestern Orangeburg by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-06 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-05 23:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Aiken; Calhoun; Edgefield; Lexington; Northwestern Orangeburg; Saluda Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Calhoun, east central Edgefield, Lexington, west central Sumter, northern Aiken, southeastern Saluda, northwestern Orangeburg, Richland and southwestern Kershaw Counties through 1145 PM EDT At 1059 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Elgin to near St. Andrews to near Batesburg-Leesville to near Saluda. Movement was south at 30 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Columbia, Lexington, West Columbia, Cayce, Irmo, Forest Acres, Batesburg-Leesville, Springdale, St. Andrews, Dentsville, Oak Grove, McEntire Air Base, Red Bank, Johnston, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Gaston, Arcadia Lakes, Eastover and Ridge Spring. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 0 and 3. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 15 and 94. Interstate 26 between mile markers 104 and 137. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 20. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:42:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton; Hampton; Jasper The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for portions of Beaufort County in southeastern South Carolina Hampton County in southeastern South Carolina Colleton County in southeastern South Carolina Jasper County in southeastern South Carolina * Until 645 PM EDT. * At 541 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Yemassee, moving northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include: Yemassee, Islandton, Early Branch, Cummings, McPhersonville, Grays, Almeda Intersection and Pocotaligo. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 31 and 47. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC

