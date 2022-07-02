ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Thunder Sign Chet Holmgren, Jalen Williams To Rookie Deals

By Rory Maher
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thunder have signed a couple of their first-round draft picks, Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, according to NBA.com’s official transactions log. Holmgren was the second pick of the draft after spending one season with Gonzaga. In 32 games...

Orioles outlast Rangers 10-9 on Mullins' double in 10th

BALTIMORE (AP) — Cedric Mullins doubled in the winning run in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 10-9 Tuesday night in a wild game that featured several comebacks and clutch home runs. Mullins hit a two-out liner into the gap off Matt Moore (3-2) to bring home Ryan McKenna, who started the inning at second base. Joey Krehbiel (4-3) worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the 10th for the Orioles, who have won three straight following a four-game skid. Texas trailed 4-0 in the second inning, 7-4 in the eighth and 8-7 in the ninth before rallying. Not to be outdone, Baltimore pulled out of a 9-8 deficit in the ninth when Rougned Odor hit a two-out, solo shot to right-center off Joe Barlow.
BALTIMORE, MD

