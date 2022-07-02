ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mill, SC

Inflation on Independence Day: Customers likely to pay more for sparklers, backyard fireworks

By Erika Jackson, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l74bg_0gSk4yPI00

FORT MILL, S.C. — To no one’s surprise, 4th of July weekend is expected to be the busiest for firework vendors.

But for many who want to light sparklers or small fireworks at home, inflation may have an impact on prices.

Channel 9 reporter Erika Jackson said if you decided to stay home for the holiday, you don’t have to drop big bucks to see sparks fly.

James Thompson said his mind explodes with childhood memories when he shops for fireworks.

“Ever since I was a kid, I really love fireworks,” Thompson said. “I love watching the lights up in the sky.”

Many shoppers at the Red Rocket told Channel 9 that they shared the same sentiment.

Although thousands of people are expected to leave with firecrackers and sparklers this weekend, the Fort Mill Fireworks Supermarket said this year will be a little different.

The store said families are having a hard time making ends meet.

“Everybody sees a rise in cost and everything, and we’ve seen that in the industry as well,” seasonal manager Kim Pyles said. “Our company has worked really hard not to pass all of that on to the consumer.”

Pyles said that is the reason she has sale signs posted throughout the store.

“I just helped a mom a few minutes ago, and that’s what we did. We went around, and we got all the three-for-ones and all the two-for-ones. And we were able to stretch her dollars,” Pyles said.

Thompson and Pyles both stress that investing in your safety is just as important.

“You don’t want to become a meme or the next training video on YouTube because you blew your face off,” Thompson said.

It’s also important to remember that if you’re planning on setting off fireworks, aerial fireworks are illegal in North Carolina.

That includes firecrackers and bottle rockets. However, sparklers and fountains are allowed, but you have to be at least 18 to buy them.

(WATCH BELOW: Here’s what you need to know ahead of busy travel weekend at Charlotte Douglas)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkml.com

The 5 Best Places To Live In North Carolina

If you are thinking of relocating, let me invite you to think about the best places to live in North Carolina. We have it all from some of the best coastline in America to the incredible Great Smoky Mountains and everything in between. BankRate.com just compiled a list of the...
RELATIONSHIPS
WSOC Charlotte

Invasive spotted lanternfly sighting confirmed in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — A population of an invasive fly from Asia has been discovered in North Carolina, confirming a prediction from agriculture experts that it was only a matter of time before the potentially destructive pest reached the state. Late last month, the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Mill, SC
State
North Carolina State
country1037fm.com

Mathews, North Carolina Police Warning Of Online Scam

According to WCNC, if you are offered a sweet deal on Police t-shirts. It’s a scam. As a matter of fact, multiple law enforcement agencies issued warnings this week about T-shirt scams online. The Matthews Police Department is telling users to ignore any text messages or emails about a...
MATTHEWS, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One Of The Worst For Recreation

July is National Park and Recreation Month. We are lucky here in North Carolina that we have several National Parks and opportunities for outdoor recreation. That’s why I was surprised to see that a North Carolina city ranked as one of the worst for Outdoor recreation. The personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Cities for Recreation.
LIFESTYLE
WSOC Charlotte

Noise complaint on 4th of July? Expect to wait, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — Fourth of July weekend across the Charlotte area came with bottle rockets’ red glare, and plenty of things bursting in air, but should you call the police on your neighbors if the celebrations get too loud? The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department says if you do, be prepared to wait a while.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Independence Day#Sparklers#Firework#The Red Rocket#Channel 9
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in June 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte woman fraudulently obtained about $1M in COVID relief funds

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte woman accused of fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds has pled guilty, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Tuesday. 30-year-old Charlotte resident Kaila Shanteau-Jackson pled guilty to fraudulently obtaining $995,000 worth of COVID-19 relief money Tuesday. CMPD and the U.S. Secret Service were […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

‘Immediately alarmed’: Largest North Carolina lake in danger

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Eastern Carolina community members and organizations are coming together to save North Carolina’s largest lake. Lake Mattamuskeet, which lies on the Albemarle-Pamlico Peninsula, is “the hub of Hyde County,” J.W. Smith, a Hyde County farmer says. The lake is...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Youtube
WCNC

Man killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in northeast Charlotte Tuesday morning, investigators said. It happened just after 1 a.m. in the 9500 block of Pinnacle Drive, near The City Kitch just off West Mallard Creek Church Road and Interstate 85. When officers got to the scene, they found 27-year-old Fuaad Maerua Ali suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect in deadly DUI golf cart crash has case continued

STATESVILLE, N.C. — The suspect charged in a deadly golf cart crash in Statesville had his case continued by a judge Tusday. Investigators said 23-year-old Austin Harmon crashed into a golf cart off Fort Dobbs Road on June 13. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
STATESVILLE, NC
WCNC

NC police agencies warn of T-shirt selling scams

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Multiple law enforcement agencies issued warnings this week about T-shirt scams online. The Matthews Police Department is among the agencies bringing the new scam to light, telling users to ignore any text messages or emails about a discount on Matthews police T-shirts. The scam messages will...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

New big top experience brings circus fun to Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — A new national tour offering family entertainment will make its debut in Concord this month. The FLIP circus, which features a cast of international performers, will set up its red-and-white striped big top tent at Concord Mills from July 8- 24. Expect to see clowns, acrobats,...
CONCORD, NC
WRAL

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC

Energy-efficiency tips for saving money, keeping cool this summer in NC. July is generally the hottest month of the year in North Carolina, so your bill will increase - making it even more important to make some of these cool, cost-saving changes. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins. Producer: Pritchard...
ECONOMY
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
98K+
Followers
109K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy