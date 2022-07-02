Inflation on Independence Day: Customers likely to pay more for sparklers, backyard fireworks

FORT MILL, S.C. — To no one’s surprise, 4th of July weekend is expected to be the busiest for firework vendors.

But for many who want to light sparklers or small fireworks at home, inflation may have an impact on prices.

James Thompson said his mind explodes with childhood memories when he shops for fireworks.

“Ever since I was a kid, I really love fireworks,” Thompson said. “I love watching the lights up in the sky.”

Many shoppers at the Red Rocket told Channel 9 that they shared the same sentiment.

Although thousands of people are expected to leave with firecrackers and sparklers this weekend, the Fort Mill Fireworks Supermarket said this year will be a little different.

The store said families are having a hard time making ends meet.

“Everybody sees a rise in cost and everything, and we’ve seen that in the industry as well,” seasonal manager Kim Pyles said. “Our company has worked really hard not to pass all of that on to the consumer.”

Pyles said that is the reason she has sale signs posted throughout the store.

“I just helped a mom a few minutes ago, and that’s what we did. We went around, and we got all the three-for-ones and all the two-for-ones. And we were able to stretch her dollars,” Pyles said.

Thompson and Pyles both stress that investing in your safety is just as important.

“You don’t want to become a meme or the next training video on YouTube because you blew your face off,” Thompson said.

It’s also important to remember that if you’re planning on setting off fireworks, aerial fireworks are illegal in North Carolina.

That includes firecrackers and bottle rockets. However, sparklers and fountains are allowed, but you have to be at least 18 to buy them.

