Florida girl attacked by 9-foot shark while scalloping

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Nexstar Media Wire
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A Florida teenager was seriously injured in a shark attack Thursday, according to reports.

WTXL reported that the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and rescue personnel had to help a girl who was bitten by a shark while she was scalloping near Grassy Island.

Alligator dragged person into pond during fatal South Carolina attack

According to authorities, the attack happened in waters that were five feet deep. The type of shark was unknown, but it was said to be around nine feet long.

The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office said that a family member had to beat the shark to make it let go of the girl. She was later airlifted to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

CBS Miami

Florida teen bitten by shark, rescued by brother, will have leg amputated

TALLAHASSEE - Addison Bethea faces a long fight ahead after she was bitten by a shark off Keaton Beach on the state's Gulf Coast. "I've always been told that something will happen just like that, that was definitely this situation," the 17-year-old said from her hospital room days after the attack. Bethea, who is from Perry, started last Thursday on the water just like many others ahead of Independence Day. "We were scalloping for about two hours and we went to the last spot, obviously for only like 15 minutes, and we were going towards the boat and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
