Downtown Road Closures in July

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Drivers lined up to get gas for about half the price in Monroeville Monday. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity sponsored the event at Sunoco. Drivers waited for hours to fill up for $2.38 a gallon, the average price back in January 2021.Owners of the station said they saw it as a way to help out loyal customers and some new ones. "Whenever (Americans for Prosperity) reached out with this type of proposal, we had to take it because we feel bad for all the regular income people. They can't afford gas or anything like that," said co-owner Faizan Sarwar.The group will hold another event Tuesday at the Sunco station on North Ligonier Street in Latrobe. They said they want to bring focus to the issues caused by inflation.

MONROEVILLE, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO