ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Downtown Road Closures in July

downtownpittsburgh.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the summer continues, more construction and events are coming to Downtown. Be sure to keep an eye out for road closures when visiting!. Details subject to change as more information is provided. EVENTS. Saturday, July 2: Anthrocon Parade & Block Party. The Anthrocon Parade will begin inside the...

downtownpittsburgh.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Fourth of July: Pittsburgh-area fireworks, events, holiday closures

PITTSBURGH — All city, county, state and federal offices and courts are closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 4. Post offices and most banks are closed. Many liquor stores will be open until 5 p.m. Pittsburgh Regional Transit buses (formerly Port Authority) will run on Sunday...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Thousands head to the Point for Fourth of July festivities

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The city of Pittsburgh celebrated the Fourth of July at the Point with festivities and the annual fireworks display. Thousands of people attended the party, which included music, food and activities from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zambelli provided the famous fireworks show, and there were performances from the East Winds Symphonic Band, Rivers City Brass and Squonk.Before the fireworks, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey thanked the crowd."This is a beautiful crowd," he said. "And you don't know how delighted I am to see everybody back downtown in the city of Pittsburgh."He also remembered the victims of Monday morning's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

WATCH: Fireworks light up downtown Pittsburgh for July Fourth

PITTSBURGH — Thousands of people crowded into Point State Park and gathered on the surrounding Pittsburgh hills to watch the fireworks display at the city's Fourth of July celebration Monday night. Watch a replay of the fireworks show above. (NOTE: There is no sound with the video from our...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Closure of Highland Park Bridge ramp extended

Motorists who have been tangling with extra traffic because of the closed Highland Park Bridge ramp to northbound Route 28 will have to be a little more patient. The ramp will stay closed a bit longer, PennDOT announced. Work, which began in March, is expected to run through mid-August because...
ASPINWALL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Riverside, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
wtae.com

Brentwood's Fourth of July celebration back in full force

Thousands of people lined Brownsville Road in Brentwood on Monday for the borough's July 4 parade. Many came out early to put out their chairs to save a spot. Last year, Brentwood held a drive-through parade. It was canceled altogether in 2020. The day began with the Firecracker 5K, followed...
BRENTWOOD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Elks picnic, other events in Oakmont-Plum area for week of July 4, 2022

Oakmont Elks Lodge No. 1668 will host a summer picnic and open house from 1-5 p.m. July 10 at 106 Washington Ave. There will be food, fun, games and prizes. Call 412-828-1668 or email oakmontelks@gmail.com for more information. Family fun night scheduled. A free family fun night is scheduled from...
OAKMONT, PA
wtae.com

Man scales crane in East Liberty

A man has scaled a crane in Pittsburgh's East Liberty neighborhood. Video from Centre Avenue, right off of South Euclid Avenue near the Whole Foods, shows the man in the crane dozens of feet above the ground. Police have the road blocked off and traffic in the area is being...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Carson
Pennsylvania Almanac

History Behind Bars: Old Allegheny County Jail Museum reopens to public

"Prison" isn't usually high on the list of date or family day out ideas, but an afternoon at the Old Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh's downtown is fun for all ages. Self-guided tours of the Allegheny County Courthouse and Jail begin at the intersection of Forbes Avenue and Ross Street, but the real treat is a trip through the Old Allegheny County Jail Museum, led by volunteer docents Al and Cindy Stanish on the first and third Monday of each month.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
american-rails.com

Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad (P&LE): "The Little Giant"

The Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad was a relatively small system. It directly served the Pittsburgh region with lines extending as far as Connellsville to the southeast and Youngstown, Ohio to the northwest. Interestingly it never reached Lake Erie although it did become quite profitable moving raw materials for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Point State Park#Road Closures#The Anthrocon Block Party#The Block Party#Commonwealth
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Post-July 4 traffic interruptions planned in West Newton, Salem

Motorists traveling in Westmoreland County after the Fourth of July weekend will encounter a road closure in West Newton and Route 22 lane restrictions in Salem. PennDOT has announced drivers will be detoured around a section of West Newton’s East Main Street (Route 136) beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
WEST NEWTON, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Backstreet Boys at Star Lake; Swimming Beaches & Swimming Pools; Drive-Ins & Ice Cream (Tues. 7/5/22)

The Backstreet Boys were a cultural touchstone in the late ’90s. Their music is anthemic of the years around the turn of the millennium. Their self-titled debut U.S. release didn’t hit until 1997, yet they still managed to become one of the top 10 best-selling records of the decade thanks to a handful of chart-topping singles. Globally, across nine studio albums they’ve sold over 130 million records, and they still pack arenas when they go on tour. Band members include Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, and Brian Littrell. The group’s latest release is 2019’s, DNA. The album features songs written by Lauv (Charli XCX), Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton (DNCE) and Mike Sabbath (J Balvin). Look for a BSB Christmas album out this holiday season. 7:30 p.m. The Pavilion at Star Lake. 665 Rt. 18, Burgettstown. (E.C., R.H.)
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Drivers line up for $2.38 a gallon gas in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Drivers lined up to get gas for about half the price in Monroeville Monday.  The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity sponsored the event at Sunoco. Drivers waited for hours to fill up for $2.38 a gallon, the average price back in January 2021.Owners of the station said they saw it as a way to help out loyal customers and some new ones. "Whenever (Americans for Prosperity) reached out with this type of proposal, we had to take it because we feel bad for all the regular income people. They can't afford gas or anything like that," said co-owner Faizan Sarwar.The group will hold another event Tuesday at the Sunco station on North Ligonier Street in Latrobe. They said they want to bring focus to the issues caused by inflation.  
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Be mindful of fireworks laws throughout the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're planning on grabbing your own fireworks for the weekend, there are some laws you need to keep in mind.Fireworks are fun - but not all of them are legal to use just in your backyard.There are some safety tips and laws police and sellers want you to know before shooting them off this weekend.Bottle rockets, sparklers, and missile rockets are some of the names of the most popular fireworks you'll hear this Fourth of July weekend.But just because they're popular doesn't mean they're all legal to use."Party poppers, snakes, all the stuff the kids like,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier comes to Western Pennsylvania

ZELIENOPLE (KDKA) – As people celebrate the Fourth of July, one local community is hosting a unique and moving monument that honors the men and women who have given their lives for our freedom. On Friday night, hundreds of motorcyclists escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to Zelienople. Gregory Bigger, the president of the American Legion Riders in Zelienople helped organize the ride that escorted the Traveling Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. "We got a call in December that it was coming into town, we had a beautiful ride in," he said. "Patriotism is alive and well in...
ZELIENOPLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Latrobe gas station to offer gas at $2.38/gallon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As gas prices continue to take a toll on everyone everyday and while top leaders work to bring down prices, some individuals will have a chance to score a deep discount when filling up their vehicle on Tuesday.  If you need to fill up your tank, today may be the day to do that -- as one station in Latrobe will be selling gas for $2.83 per gallon.The Sunoco station on North Ligonier Street will begin selling gas at that price, which was the average price of unleaded gas in January 2021, starting at 11 a.m. The conservative political action group Americans for Prosperity will be sponsoring the event.The group wants to help families and highlight the policies that they say are contributing to the skyrocketing prices.There will also be a happy hour event at Joey's On The Edge in Export from 4 p.m to 6 p.m., where 100 free drink tickets will be given out.If you plan on going to Latrobe for the discounted gas, expect there to be long lines.
LATROBE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy