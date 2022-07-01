ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Less counties in Kentucky listed as ‘distressed’ by ARC

By News Staff
kcountry1057.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Appalachian Regional Commission on Thursday released its 2023 map of county economic status and distressed areas for the fiscal year 2023, and Kentucky has seen a drop in the number of counties categorized as “Distressed” by the ARC. Every year, ARC...

www.kcountry1057.com

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Kentucky by Heart: Some recent discoveries about Kentucky’s unique connection to American heritage

In the “Wondering If You Knew This About Kentucky” department, here are a few tidbits I recently discovered related to the state’s connection to its American heritage. Perhaps the most famous inventor in American history, Thomas Alva Edison, was a resident of Louisville for over a year before he gained world-wide fame for his contributions. He came to the city in 1866 at only age 19, working as a telegrapher for Western Union. He lived in a “shotgun duplex” in an area of the city now known as Butchertown. His stay as an employee of Western Union didn’t end well, however. Working on the night shift in 1867, he was distracted by his interest in experimenting with a battery. Unfortunately, Edison spilled sulfuric acid on the floor. The acid ran through the floorboard and landed on his boss’s desk below. The next day, the future icon was fired.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Fourth of July events around Central Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – There are several events scheduled around Central Kentucky to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday. In Frankfort, the Frankfort VFW Post 4075 will host the annual fireworks display on Monday at 9:30 p.m. Organizers say the fireworks display will take place downtown off Taylor Avenue and US-127. Buffalo Trace Distillery sponsors the fireworks show through proceeds raised in the Great Buffalo Trace 5K. You can view more HERE.
FRANKFORT, KY
WHAS 11

Northern Kentucky free pharmacy moving, expanding

NEWPORT, Ky. — Faith Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit that for 20 years has provided free prescription medications to Northern Kentucky residents, is moving and expanding. The pharmacy recently relocated from Florence to Newport, where they have more than three times the space of the former location, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. The pharmacy currently serves about 1,000 patients a year, but they hope the new location will help them bring their services to more people, Executive Director Aaron Broomall said.
NEWPORT, KY
WSAZ

Kentucky Gov. orders flags to half-staff

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise Tuesday, July 5 to sunset on Thursday, July 7 in honor of Floyd County peace officers who died after being shot on Thursday, June 30 during a standoff in Floyd County. Additional flag status information is...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

More Kentucky counties in the red, yellow for COVID than in green

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – For the first time since the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began issuing their COVID Community Levels maps in April, Kentucky has more counties in the red or yellow categories than those that are in the green. The map, which was posted to...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Kentucky law enforcement unite to help police force in Floyd County

Prestonsburg, Ky. (WYMT) - Law enforcement from all over the state and region have pitched in to support the police force in Floyd County. After losing vehicles and gear from the shooting in Allen on Thursday night, many counties are temporarily donating necessities and sending out patrol units. “The overwhelming...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
american-rails.com

Kentucky Scenic Train Rides

Railroading in Kentucky is an interesting affair; to the east bituminous coal and the rugged Appalachian Mountains dominate the landscape while the much flatter Mississippi River Valley is situated to the west. Here, main lines of the north-to-south Illinois Central and Gulf, Mobile & Ohio passed by on their way...
KENTUCKY STATE
styleblueprint.com

From Kentucky’s First Female Master Distiller to … the Circus? Meet Marianne Eaves!

To say Marianne Eaves is a pioneer in the bourbon industry is an understatement. Named Kentucky’s first female master distiller in 2015, she has undoubtedly paved the way for women in a historically male-dominated space. A chemical engineering degree, years spent working at Brown-Forman, and her role in launching Castle & Key eventually led to her esteemed title … and then she decided to join the circus. (Well, in a manner of speaking!)
KENTUCKY STATE
bourboncountycitizen.com

Kentuckians seem convinced that Covid is over, but they’re wrong

This month my family had encounters with two Lexington doctor offices. In one the staff rolled her eyes when asked about masks, parroting the misinformation that viruses are two small to be filtered, ignoring the fact that what is floating in the air are larger viral-droplet aerosols which N95 masks efficiently capture. The other had a mask optional policy in a practice which services high-risk elderly patients in a county which is in the CDC’s “red” zone for transmission and hospitalizations. No wonder Kentucky is 49th in the nation in their Covid-19 response.
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Kentucky Dog Goes Bananas Watching a Horse-Race

Living in Kentucky, you know there are certain things that define the state: bourbon, music, BBQ, University of Kentucky basketball, and horse racing; specifically the Kentucky Derby. The fan base for all of these things is huge. For any of them, the entire state is all in, even the dogs....
KENTUCKY STATE
foxlexington.com

Kentucky man competes in Nathan’s hot dog competition

KENTUCKY (FOX 56) – A former Kentucky State Police trooper is trading in cuffs for competition. The Cave City native spent the day in New York City for Nathan’s famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. “I had a picture sitting in front of the TV watching...
KENTUCKY STATE
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Gives Covid-19 Update

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.
KENTUCKY STATE

