ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Recovered: Osage Nation regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft

By Jennifer McRae
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P3NVd_0gSiwAKJ00

Recovered: Osage Nation regalia stolen in Park Hill car theft 00:25

A family in the Park Hill neighborhood was reunited with family heirlooms that were stolen from their vehicle early Tuesday morning.

Several pieces of Osage Nation regalia were taken when someone stole Jan Jacobs' car containing the items on Pontiac Street. Jan had just returned from a ceremony in Oklahoma. The items hold generations of significance for the Jacobs family.

CBS

"They're many things in there that have special meaning to begin with. He lost everything, from the eagle feather, all the way down to his moccasins, everything," Jan told CBS4 after the theft. "It makes me upset that somebody feels like it's OK to go to someone's house break into their car and just take it."

The Jacobs are the owners of the Denver Native American restaurant Tocabe. Many of the heirlooms were passed down for nearly 100 years.

The vehicle was recovered and while it was rummaged through, all of the Osage Nation regalia was intact.

Denver police data shows that over the last three years, there's been a 95 percent increase in auto thefts in the city. In 2021, there were 12,515, and this year so far-- over 7,500. For the Jacobs family, they don't care much to get the car back, they just want the pieces of their culture and heritage returned.

Comments / 1

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX31 Denver

These are the victims of the Highland Park parade shooting

HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Oklahoma State
Westword

Nine July 4 Weekend Shootings in Denver and Aurora, One Death

Over the Independence Day weekend, fireworks made plenty of noise — and so did gunfire. At least nine shootings took place in Denver and Aurora July 2 through July 4, and one of them was fatal. Five of the incidents were reported by the Denver Police Department and the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

1 dead, 3 injured in Denver 4th of July shooting

A 4th of July shooting in Denver left one person dead and three others injured. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Pacific Place on Monday night. Initially, Denver police believed there were three people involved. However, they later learned of a fourth victim who self-transported to the hospital. One adult male was pronounced deceased at the scene. The extent of the injuries to the others involved has not been released. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver police seize thousands of pounds of fireworks

The Denver Police Department seized over 10,000 pounds of fireworks Friday night from a residence northwest Denver. Police said the fireworks were being illegally sold out of the home. An investigation into the incident is ongoing and no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon. Fireworks are illegal in...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Hill#Thefts#Car Theft#Osage Nation#Property Crime#Tocabe
9NEWS

Police break up large group setting fires, jumping on cars in Boulder

BOULDER, Colo. — Police broke up a large group of people who they said were setting bushes on fire, jumping on cars and setting off fireworks in Boulder Monday night. Police said the incident, which they described as a "large party," happened in the area of 17th Street and Cascade Avenue and surrounding streets. They said the crowd was jumping on cars, setting bushes on fire, and setting off fireworks. A few burglaries were also reported, police said.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

3 found dead inside Greeley home

Three people were found dead inside a Greeley home over the 4th of July holiday weekend. On July 2, police went to check on a family that lived at the home in the 4900 block of 23rd Street Road, after receiving reports of concerning text messages. Officers found three people...
GREELEY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

Heavy police presence at Parker apartment complex

PARKER, Colo. (KDVR) — The Parker Police Department says there is a large police presence at an apartment complex due to a barricaded person. Police said the incident started before 8:45 a.m. at Montane, an apartment complex located at 18301 Cottonwood Dr. A shelter-in-place has been issued for some...
PARKER, CO
CBS Denver

Auto theft fugitive caught by police after previous escape

The last at-large member of an auto theft ring which police say stole $3 million in vehicles and property throughout the Denver metro area was captured Friday evening during a SWAT operation. Esequiel "Zeke" Gomez, 33, was taken into custody at the end of a four-hour standoff in the 3200 block of West Girard Avenue. Thirty-year-old Demi Maestas, described by a police spokesperson as Gomez's girlfriend, was the first to emerge from the crawlspace of a residence after SWAT personnel injected tear gas into it. The pair held out for an unexpected duration, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Ginger Delgado told CBS4. The...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Man wearing construction vest wanted for bank robbery

Denver Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank on June 24, 2022. It happened at about 3:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 383 South Broadway Street in Denver. Police say the suspect displayed a demand note, and then fled the scene on foot. He was wearing...
DENVER, CO
CBS News

Aurora police looking for suspect in overnight deadly shooting

Aurora police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a strip mall at 15064 East Mississippi Avenue. The shooting victim was transported to the hospital, but did not survive. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. Aurora's...
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy