These 23 Very Specific People Were Singled Out By The Universe, And Okay, It's Kind Of Amusing
1. This person who keeps having shit thrown on their lawn:
Wow… this is our world. Found this one in my neighbourhood from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
2. The left-handed person who was interested in purchasing a screwdriver:
Fuck left handers from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
3. This person who likes to race their Ford:
Fuck the Ford from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
4. The Danish person reading this sign:
🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
5. These people who are unashamedly obsessed with mayo:
me_irl from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
6. This person who thought they found a cool parking spot:
Fuck your shade from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
7. This person who was edited out of the iconic end picture in The Shining :
This guy was edited out of the shinings iconic ending photo. from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
8. Debbie:
Fuck you, Debbie! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
9. Tory:
Fuck you Tory from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
10. This person who survived a volcanic eruption, only to be killed by a falling stone slab:
Fuck this guy from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
11. This person whose car was overtaken by bees:
FUCK THIS CAR IN PARTICULAR from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
12. And this person whose car was overtaken by rage:
This car in particular from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
13. This person who did their best at drawing a turnip:
Turnip. from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
14. Randy:
Randy knows what he did from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
15. This person who was one in a million to experience a power outage:
Fuck this guy's power from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
16. Doug:
Saw this playing pool the other day, fuck you doug! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
17. Rebecca:
it is what it is from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
18. Steve:
Stop it, Steve! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
19. Troy:
Fuck you, Troy. (Someone actually bought a billboard just to publicly shame him.) from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
20. Todd:
Fuck You Todd from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
21. Jared:
FUCK JARED from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
22. Tanner:
Fuck tanner, I guess 😂 from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR
23. And finally, this person's boyfriend:
Just done my business. *Someone* left this. And yes, I’m using this sub of 4 million users to personally call out my boyfriend. from mildlyinfuriating
Comments / 0