ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford

These 23 Very Specific People Were Singled Out By The Universe, And Okay, It's Kind Of Amusing

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Swld4_0gSiLcoC00

1. This person who keeps having shit thrown on their lawn:

Wow… this is our world. Found this one in my neighbourhood from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

2. The left-handed person who was interested in purchasing a screwdriver:

Fuck left handers from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

3. This person who likes to race their Ford:

Fuck the Ford from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

4. The Danish person reading this sign:

🇩🇰🇩🇰🇩🇰 from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

5. These people who are unashamedly obsessed with mayo:

me_irl from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

6. This person who thought they found a cool parking spot:

Fuck your shade from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

7. This person who was edited out of the iconic end picture in The Shining :

This guy was edited out of the shinings iconic ending photo. from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

8. Debbie:

Fuck you, Debbie! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

9. Tory:

Fuck you Tory from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

10. This person who survived a volcanic eruption, only to be killed by a falling stone slab:

Fuck this guy from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

11. This person whose car was overtaken by bees:

FUCK THIS CAR IN PARTICULAR from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

12. And this person whose car was overtaken by rage:

This car in particular from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

13. This person who did their best at drawing a turnip:

Turnip. from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

14. Randy:

Randy knows what he did from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

15. This person who was one in a million to experience a power outage:

Fuck this guy's power from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

16. Doug:

Saw this playing pool the other day, fuck you doug! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

17. Rebecca:

it is what it is from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

18. Steve:

Stop it, Steve! from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

19. Troy:

Fuck you, Troy. (Someone actually bought a billboard just to publicly shame him.) from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

20. Todd:

Fuck You Todd from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

21. Jared:

FUCK JARED from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

22. Tanner:

Fuck tanner, I guess 😂 from FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

23. And finally, this person's boyfriend:

Just done my business. *Someone* left this. And yes, I’m using this sub of 4 million users to personally call out my boyfriend. from mildlyinfuriating

H/T: r/FUCKYOUINPARTICULAR

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

I’m a gypsy and I’m constantly judged – people call me dirty, tell me to wash my caravan and say I’m a scrounger

A WOMAN has taken to TikTok to share what people say when they find out she’s a traveller - with some accusing her of being a scrounger. The woman, who hasn’t revealed her name, posted the video to the account @pricey_x as part of the ‘Miami, My Amy’ trend, in which users post what others say about some aspect of their identity, or personality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Danish#Fuckyouinparticul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Date Of Birth Numerology: The Spiritual Meaning Of The Day You Were Born

Click here to read the full article. You know about your zodiac sign, you probably know your Meyer’s Briggs score, but did you know the numerology of your date of birth also contains significance? Numerology is the study of the spiritual implications of numerical values and its affect on the world around you. And what number is more important than the date of your birth? Your birthday number is one of only five numbers in your numerology chart that are considered “core numbers”. They are derived from either your name or your birthdate, making them the numbers that influence you most...
ASTRONOMY
Indy100

If you can spot the hidden tiger in this optical illusion you are in the top 1 per cent

Who doesn't love a good ol' optical illusion?Well apparently, if you can spot the second tiger in this trippy image, you're in the top one per cent of intelligent people – and it's much more difficult than you think.Asides from the obvious striped cat in the middle of the jungle, there's another "hidden tiger" that's left people scratching their heads.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterTake a look:Found it yet?If you've spotted the hidden tiger in this image, then (apparently) you're smarter than most people.Discussing the importance of optical illusions to better understand our brains, scientists Kim Ransley and...
SCIENCE
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy