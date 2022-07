The pressure is on for boards to hold onto chief financial officers as firms face the prospect of an economic slowdown and intense competition for talent. Demand for finance chiefs continues to be high in U.S. businesses, according to a July 4 report from The Wall Street Journal. Data from Russell Reynolds Associates indicates that CFO turnover at companies in the S&P 500 rose to 18 percent in 2021, compared to 15 percent in 2020 and 14 percent in 2019.

BUSINESS ・ 3 HOURS AGO