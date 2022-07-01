UPDATE: TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Mousetown Road

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000. Thurmont, Md. (KM) – Camp Airy near Thurmont is getting some financial assistance following a fire which destroyed its dining hall. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000 in emergency funding to the camp. CEO Gil Preuss says organizations such as Camp Airy have sufficient funds for daily operations, but often not enough for emergencies. “When we saw the fire, we knew that we needed to help out with a grant to the camp to make sure they did not have to worry in the short term about resources to support the camp, the staff and feed everyone etc,” Preuss says .

