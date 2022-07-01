ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

UPDATE: TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Mousetown Road

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGERSTOWN, MD (July 1, 2022) – The Washington County Division of Engineering announces Mousetown Road will be closed to through traffic at the intersection of Mariah Furnace Road to...

fcfreepress

Franklin County Comprehensive Plan Update Underway

The Franklin County Commissioners are calling upon residents and stakeholders to share their vision for the future of Franklin County as the county embarks on an update to its comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a strategic document designed to guide land use policy. Pennsylvania law requires counties to update...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Southbound I-270 Near Sinkhole Has Reopened

MDOT SHA says emergency repair work has been completed. Gaithersburg, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says the it has completed the emergency work along Interstate 270 southbound prior to I-370 in the Gaithersburg area. where a sinkhole opened up, and all lanes have reopened to traffic. It took crews two weeks to do the work which included the repair of a drainage pipe. .
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

PHOTOS: Severe weather strikes in Montgomery County, Md.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Severe weather swept through parts of Montgomery County, Md. on Saturday, leaving some areas with damage and a myriad of cleanup, including downed trees and powerlines, according to first responders. Some severe weather reports were along Falls Road, between I-270 and Democracy Boulevard in...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
FOX 43

1 dead following crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A two-vehicle crash at 5:15 p.m. on July 1 in Hopewell Township has left one person dead, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Tyson Hathcock, 23, of Shippensburg, was identified by the Cumberland County Coroner and pronounced dead at the scene. PSP reports that the crash...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
rockvillenights.com

Power outages across Rockville after early evening storm

About 3500 residents in Rockville and Derwood are without power this evening, after a thunderstorm passed through Montgomery County. The storm appeared to follow a northeasterly path through Potomac and Rockville. Pepco's estimated time for restoration of power is 12:00 AM July 3 for most of the outages. The utility is more optimistic about the outage near Wootton High School, where it expects power to be restored by 9:00 PM tonight.
ROCKVILLE, MD
wfmd.com

Camp Airy Near Thurmont To Receive Emergency Funds Following Dining Hall Fire

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000. Thurmont, Md. (KM) – Camp Airy near Thurmont is getting some financial assistance following a fire which destroyed its dining hall. The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is donating $25,000 in emergency funding to the camp. CEO Gil Preuss says organizations such as Camp Airy have sufficient funds for daily operations, but often not enough for emergencies. “When we saw the fire, we knew that we needed to help out with a grant to the camp to make sure they did not have to worry in the short term about resources to support the camp, the staff and feed everyone etc,” Preuss says .
THURMONT, MD
#Road Work#Old National Pike
sungazette.news

Drivers of loud vehicles now face possible tickets

Effective July 1, Virginia law requires owners and drivers to operate their vehicles with an exhaust system in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual levels of noise, Fairfax County police said. For motor vehicles, such exhaust systems shall be of a type installed as...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Giant Food Expected to Open Later This Summer at Former ShopRite Location in the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd

Back in October we let you know that Giant Food signed on to open at the Orchard Center on Cherry Hill Rd in Calverton. The Landover-based grocery announced it signed a 20-year lease with MCB Real Estate for a 64,626-square-foot building to open a new grocery store location at the former ShopRite space at 12028 Cherry Hill Rd. ShopRite closed back in February of 2020 year and Aldi opened in the shopping center later that year in October. The grocery store is expected to open this summer, as construction has progressed and is now nearly complete.
CALVERTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

County finds high bacteria levels in Back River: 'Avoid the water'

ESSEX, Md. — Water tests at the popular Cox's Point Park area of Baltimore County indicate a high level of bacteria in the Back River. The Fourth of July at Cox's Point Park is traditionally a time for fishing, cruising to Hart-Miller Island, jet skiing and cookouts. But this weekend, not even grilling can overpower the stench coming from the water.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Where to Watch Fireworks in MoCo on July 4th

Coming off of two delayed fireworks shows at Gaithersburg’s SummerFest and Mid-County Sparkles in Kensington, there are still opportunities to watch fireworks in the county on July 4th. Three different public celebrations will take place in Germantown, Poolesville, and Rockville. Information on all three can be seen below:. Germantown:...
ROCKVILLE, MD
FOX 43

17-year-old dies in single-vehicle crash in Adams County

LITTLESTOWN, Pa. — A 17-year-old victim died of injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash in Adams County Monday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner's Office. The victim was one of five people riding in the vehicle, which police say lost control and struck a tree on the 300 block of Basehoar Road in Union Township at about 4:55 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
mocoshow.com

Approval Recommended for ‘Shops at Travilah’ Development

Signs are up, and have been for a couple months, at the future site of the ‘Shops at Travilah’ development on the south side of Travilah Road, approximately 250 feet west of its intersection with Piney Meetinghouse Rd. Montgomery Planning Staff recommended approval with conditions earlier this year.
TRAVILAH, MD

