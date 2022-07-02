ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Police: 1 Dead In Shooting, Suspect In Custody

By News On 6
 4 days ago
Tulsa Police are investigating a deadly shooting outside a home near Apache and Sheridan.

Police said they were called to a house on Norwood Avenue after a call of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound.

Police said they were able to go into the house and take the suspect into custody.

"We were out working in the yard, and all the sudden, we heard a bunch of shots. I mean, there was quite a few of 'em," said Doris Tuinel, a neighbor.

Police have not released the names of the victim or suspect.

This is a developing story...

