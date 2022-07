Lots of news is on the horizon. Ubisoft has officially revealed the first Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event in July and the return of Ubisoft Forward in September. The Ubisoft Forward Spotlight event on July 7 will be focused on Skull and Bones, providing an “in-depth look at the upcoming world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy.” Skull and Bones fans have anxiously awaited any news about the title and the upcoming event will finally provide an official look at the game. A leaked video provided more information about the upcoming title, but Ubisoft has remained relatively quiet about it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 HOURS AGO