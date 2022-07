One of our favorite ways to see Portugal is by taking a road trip. The west coast is full of great stops, whether you want to see historical sights, important landmarks, interesting landscape, and of course, fabulous beaches. You can go during different seasons for varied experiences and go for a few hours or a few days depending on what you want to see and do. We’ll give you some of our favorite stops and suggestions for how to best enjoy each one.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO