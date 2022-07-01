Waxhaw Board of Commissioners Possible Quorum

CHARLOTTE — Local real estate investment company RK Investors is eyeing a 53-acre site in south Charlotte for a massive retirement community. RK Investors filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on June 27 to rezone three parcels of wooded land between Elm Lane and Rea Road from single-family residential to urban residential (conditional). That would pave the way for a 1,100-unit retirement community, according to site plans. The land is owned by The Gillespie Family Limited Partnership and Elm Lane Holdings.
