Gary’s Tea: WatchJazzy Goes Viral After Explaining How She’s Submissive To Her Man [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ZDID_0gSh5iUk00

The girls are not having it with WatchJazzy after she went viral from a podcast clip sharing how she submits to her man.  In the video, she explains how she basically reads his mind and babies him.  Social media went into a frenzy about the art of being submissive.  In other news, Wendy Williams shares that she’s looking for her next relationship because she wants love.

