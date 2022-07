Stocks are continuing to climb after a rally Thursday on Wall Street, with U.S. financial markets on track for their first weekly gain after three weeks of punishing losses. The S&P 500 was up 86 points to 3,882, or 2.3%, as of 11:10 Eastern time, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 627 points, or 2%, to 33,304. The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.4%.

