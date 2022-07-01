What’s Trending: Our Opinion On The McDonald’s Baby Mama Drama Social Media Debate [WATCH]

If you haven’t been under a rock, then you’ve seen the viral video of an ex-couple going back and forth about giving their child Mcdonald’s when he didn’t bring any for all the kids in the house. The father of the child brings food over for only his kid and the mother recorded a video of the fight about him not bringing food for her other 3 kids. The Rickey Smiley Morning Show discusses who was right and wrong in this situation and listeners chime in.

