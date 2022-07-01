ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: WatchJazzy Goes Viral After Explaining How She’s Submissive To Her Man [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 4 days ago

The girls are not having it with WatchJazzy after she went viral from a podcast clip sharing how she submits to her man.  In the video, she explains how she basically reads his mind and babies him.  Social media went into a frenzy about the art of being submissive.  In other news, Wendy Williams shares that she’s looking for her next relationship because she wants love.

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

