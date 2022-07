Warning: This story includes spoilers for season four of Stranger Things. Have we really seen the last of Eddie Munson on Stranger Things?. That's the question we've been asking ourselves ever since the release of season four, volume two, in which the eccentric Hellfire Club leader perished in the Upside Down while fighting off deadly Demobats. Yes, Eddie clearly died in the arms of mentee Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), but season four already proved that deceased fan favorites can come back for cameos on the Netflix hit. (We're looking at you, Billy!)

