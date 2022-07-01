ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gear up for your getaway: From recycled bikinis to pocket translators, don’t leave home without these goodies

By Joanna Frazer
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

You've got your bucket list, now it's time for the shopping list.

These are the essential items for a sensational summer holiday, from a children's robe that doubles as a beach towel to a carry-on case that expands and compresses to hold more clothing.

SUSTAINABLE SWIMWEAR

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sn8P7_0gSgoqfh00
Get shopping for the essential items for a sensational summer holiday, such as a swimsuit from Ayla’s sustainable swimwear collection (pictured)

All of the swimwear at London brand Ayla is cheery, colourful and made from 100 per cent recycled materials, including old fishing nets and other ocean-polluting plastics.

The brand’s Jardinia collection features smocked frill tops in clashing purple and green (£90, aylaswim.com) and a flattering scoop-back swimsuit in pastel Poppie print (£125).

CLEVER CASE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HzjtO_0gSgoqfh00
Briggs & Riley’s Baseline suitcase, pictured, expands to increase capacity at the press of a button

Often find yourself having to sit on your suitcase to squeeze all the holiday shopping in? Briggs & Riley’s Baseline suitcase (from £479, briggs-riley.co.uk) may be the one for you.

With the simple press of a button, the carry-on case expands to increase capacity and can easily be compressed down to its original size.

The suitcase, which comes in three colours, features shock-absorbing wheels for 360-degree manoeuvrability and can be personalised with initials.

LUXURY ACCESS

If you travel frequently — or perhaps just like to treat yourself to airport lounge access each time you go abroad — it may be worth looking into Priority Pass (from £69 per year, prioritypass.com).

The membership scheme is the world’s largest airport lounge programme and provides access to more than 1,300 lounges across the world, even when flying economy class.

LOOK CHIC ON THE BEACH

A new collection has been launched by loungewear brand Chelsea Peers called Shorelines, which promises to take travellers ‘from beach to bed’.

The range — which can be worn either by the pool, on the beach or as pyjamas — features versatile pieces for summer holidays, including a beige towelling button-up short and shirt set (£21, chelseapeersnyc.com) and a men’s textured beach shirt (£38).

HANDY CORD HOLDER

Do you battle with tangled phone and computer cords when travelling? Away’s tech case (£45, awaytravel.com) makes sure this is a thing of the past.

Laptop chargers and international plugs can be stored in the bottom mesh zip compartment of the case, while the top elastic loops organise and store earbuds, phone charger blocks and other cords.

EYE-CATCHING EYE MASK

Above is a coral embroidered eye mask from Elizabeth Scarlett's Elephant Conservation Collection 

The eye masks at Elizabeth Scarlett (£25, elizabethscarlett.com) are stuffed with sweet lavender to help you drift off while on the move.

Its Elephant Conservation Collection mask is particularly charming and features an elephant motif delicately embroidered on to luxurious coral velvet.

The mask comes with a matching cotton drawstring carry bag and some of the proceeds go towards an elephant and rhino charity in Kenya.

PRETTY POUCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XfHk1_0gSgoqfh00
Stow’s stylish see-view Italian leather pouch (pictured) is handy for storing forms, boarding passes and vaccination certificates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09T9QK_0gSgoqfh00
Speak into Pocketalk Plus (pictured) in any of 82 languages and it translates out loud into whichever language you require 

We used to have to remember one thing while travelling: our passports. But times have changed and, although most Covid restrictions have been dropped, many of us still have to carry around lots of paperwork.

Thankfully, Stow’s stylish see-view Italian leather pouch (£140, stowlondon.co.uk) is able to turn all of this into a fashion statement.

The pouch, which comes in four colourways (the berry red and soft sand is my favourite), features a transparent side so that you can store and view all of your forms, boarding passes and vaccination certificates.

LANGUAGE CONVERTER

Speak into Pocketalk Plus (£259, uk.pocketalk.com) in any of 82 languages and it translates out loud into whichever language you require.

The two-way machine has a built-in camera to capture and translate text on menus or signs and can calculate currency exchanges.

The gadget needs internet access but comes with a built-in global SIM card providing two years of free data service when the internet is not available.

MULTI-FUNCTIONAL ROBES

Reversible robes by Heidi Rose are perfect when packing for little ones with limited space.

Made from organic muslin cotton, the children’s robe can be used as a cover-up and towel on the beach or by the pool — or for snuggling up on chilly evenings (£55, heidi-rose.com).

