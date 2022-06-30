President Joe Biden says U.S. will send additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine

John Bolton, former United Nations ambassador and White House national security advisor, spoke exclusively to CBS News' Catherine Herridge about the Jan. 6 hearings, Rep. Liz Cheney's future and whether former President Donald Trump will run again in 2024.
A RUSSIAN warship has been accidentally sunk by one of its own sea mines in a friendly fire fiasco - dealing a fresh blow to Vladimir Putin. The colossal D-106 landing craft was reportedly blown-up by one of the Russian navy's own mines near the occupied southern port of Mariupol.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' campaign tore into the White House for 'lying' about the so-called 'Don't Say Gay' bill after press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre climed that the law was 'discrination, plain and simple. 'The White House continues to lie about Florida's work to protect children as young as five years...
MADRID/KYIV, June 29 (Reuters) - NATO on Wednesday branded Russia the biggest "direct threat" to Western security after its invasion of Ukraine and agreed plans to modernise Kyiv's beleaguered armed forces, saying it stood fully behind Ukrainians' "heroic defence of their country". At a summit dominated by the invasion and...
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. U.S. President Joe Biden has pledged to provide financial and military aid for as long as necessary to prevent Ukraine's defeat, he told reporters at the conclusion of the NATO summit in Madrid.
Former national security adviser John Bolton thinks the man who was White House counsel on Jan. 6, 2021, Pat Cipollone, should appear before the House select committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol that day. His comments come after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee that Cipollone raised multiple concerns about former President Trump's actions in the days before and after January 6.
Australia will provide 34 additional armoured vehicles to Ukraine as part of a $100 million military aid package and prohibit Russian gold imports, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced. Speaking in Ukraine's capital in Kyiv alongside President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Mr Albanese said Australia would also impose sanctions and travel...
Jeff Bezos is sparring with the White House over the cause of high gas prices, with the world's second-richest person expressing opposition to a tweet from President Joe Biden that called on fuel companies to cut prices. Bezos took issue with a July 2 tweet from Mr. Biden that told...
The committee investigating the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol is promising more findings in its ongoing investigation. Over the weekend, members discussed the possibility of multiple criminal referrals, including for former President Trump. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has the details.
WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - The United States is sending Ukraine two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems, four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday. The assistance package, worth about $820 million,...
With Independence Day upon us, the presidential historian says truth-tellers are what guard our Constitution, as demonstrated by January 6 Committee vice chair Liz Cheney, and former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, whose testimony this week speaking out against fellow Republicans' actions during the insurrection is helping protect our nation from the enemies of democracy.
Americans may be catching their collective breath after two very intense weeks of news. Major Supreme Court decisions and historic votes in Congress have put political divisions on display. But they've also provided perhaps one of the most vivid examples of how the American system is designed to work. Ed O'Keefe has more.
Comments / 0