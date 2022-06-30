President Joe Biden says U.S. will send additional $800 million in military aid for Ukraine

Former national security adviser John Bolton thinks the man who was White House counsel on Jan. 6, 2021, Pat Cipollone, should appear before the House select committee investigating the assault on the U.S. Capitol that day. His comments come after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson told the committee that Cipollone raised multiple concerns about former President Trump's actions in the days before and after January 6.

