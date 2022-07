CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to the CDC, Charlottesville is experiencing medium COVID-19 transmission. Doctor Costi Sifri with UVA Health says an uptick in cases should be a push to get your booster, if you have not already done so. “We’re certainly seeing that with our staff and faculty, there...

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO