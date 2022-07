For the second time this season, the Mariners have rattled off four series victories in a row after downing the Athletics in a 2-1 win on Sunday. Despite Oakland starter Frankie Montas having to exit with an apparent injury following the first inning, offense was sparse for Seattle. The bats scraped together just five hits and failed to walk while striking out a whopping 10 times, thanks in part to a strong relief appearance by A's right-hander Austin Pruitt.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 13 HOURS AGO