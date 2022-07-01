ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Ten Official Says Rose Bowl Was Diminished by Playoff

Cover picture for the articleMany questions emerged following Thursday’s news of USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. What does the future of college football look like? What will happen to the Alliance? What will the Rose Bowl Game look like? The last question led to much speculation about the future of...

