ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

‘The Shining’ and ‘Blade Runner’ actor Joe Turkel has died aged 94

By Granthshala editor
granthshala.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoe Turkel, known for roles in Glazed And blade RunnerHas died at the age of 94. The actor died on Monday (June 27) at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California, a representative confirmed. Diversity,. Turkel is best known for his...

granthshala.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Michael Jackson's Son Prince Shares Rare Photos With Girlfriend Molly Schirmang

Michael Jackson's oldest son Prince is sharing some special moments with his girlfriend Molly Schirmang online. The King of Pop's son attended the Tony Awards in New York City and posted some of the photos to his Instagram of the shindig and their time in the Big Apple. While at the show, Prince presented MJ the Musical's performance that evening. It was something he took great pride in. The show debuted in Dec. 2021 and is described as a jukebox musical featuring the music of his father with a book by Lynn Nottage. It tells the story of American Jackson's career.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Nash Bridges’ Actor Mary Mara’s Cause Of Death Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Nash Bridges, ER and Ray Donovan actor Mary Mara’s cause of death has been determined. Mara, who was found dead Sunday in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, NY, died of asphyxiation due to drowning, according to the Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy report. Her death was ruled accidental and an investigation is continuing, New York State police said. Mara was found in the river Sunday morning by troopers and Cape Vincent Fire and Ambulance following a report of a possible drowning. There was no indication of foul play, police said at...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Variety

Locarno Pro Sets Christine Vachon Masterclass, Neon Distribution Panel

Christine Vachon, the legendary U.S. indie film producer behind “Far from Heaven,” “Boys Don’t Cry” and HBO miniseries “Mildred Pierce,” will deliver a masterclass at Locarno Pro, the expansive industry program of the Locarno Film Festival. Further masterclasses will be given by Katriel...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
State
California State
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
GamesRadar

New Mission: Impossible image shows Tom Cruise at his death-defying best

Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie has shared a death-defying image from a Tom Cruise stunt to celebrate the actor’s 60th birthday. "Happy 60th birthday, Tom," McQuarrie, who is directing the next two Mission: Impossible movies, tweeted. The accompanying image is a little less matter-of-fact: it showcases Cruise hanging upside down and holding on to a biplane for dear life. His Top Gun: Maverick co-star Glen Powell also tweeted (opens in new tab), "This is 60. TC, there is just no one like you. Keep hangin’ in there. Happy Birthday!"
MOVIES
GamesRadar

Kate Bush raves about Stranger Things season 4 after watching final two episodes

Kate Bush has shared her reaction to Stranger Things season 4, Volume 2 – and it's safe to say the British singer was a big fan of the Netflix show's two-part finale. Taking to her official website (opens in new tab) shortly after episodes 8 and 9 were launched on the streamer, Bush celebrated the fact that her song 'Running Up That Hill' was still topping charts after being used in Volume 1. "I just can't believe it - No. 1 for the third week. We're all so excited," she wrote. "In fact it's all starting to feel a bit surreal."
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Peter Brook, Legendary British Theatre and Film Director, Dead at 97

Click here to read the full article. Peter Brook, the innovative film and theater director known for groundbreaking adaptations of classic literary works and bringing prominent non-Western influences into the theater world, has died at the age of 97. The news was confirmed by BBC. For the majority of the 20th century, Brook was consistently viewed as one of the most important directors working in the theater world. Born in London in 1925, he began directing Shakespeare productions at Britain’s Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1940s. He quickly became known for his willingness to infuse classic texts, including operas and Christopher...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bat Masterson
Person
Joe Turkel
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Stanley Kubrick
Variety

‘Mr. Malcolm’s List’ Review: A Romantic Costume Drama of Deftly Acted Charm

Click here to read the full article. “Mr. Malcolm’s List” has a scrumptious light charm. It’s a Regency romance set in London in 1818, where someone in the film is being fooled at every moment. The deceptions and symmetries are standard, but this is the kind of movie that rises or falls on whether the actors can carry the duplicity — and the innocence — aloft. And the actors here are marvelous: tart, stylish, emotionally vibrant, never more knowing than when they’re being duped. The film, directed with an alluring blend of badinage and upper-crust sensuality by Emma Holly Jones, is...
MOVIES
TheDailyBeast

Peter Brook, British Director Hailed as ‘Giant’ of the Stage, Dies at 97

The iconic director Peter Brook, whose influential theatrical productions astounded countless audience members around the world during his 70-year career, died on Saturday. The news was confirmed Sunday by numerous sources, including his son, assistant, and publisher. Brook was 97. A Londoner by birth who would eventually settle in Paris in 1974, Brook had established a reputation for his bold, often experimental work on the stage by his mid-20s. Cutting his teeth with the Royal Shakespeare Company with productions starring luminaries like Laurence Olivier and John Gielgud, Brook also worked as the director of productions with Royal Opera House, and later as the director of the Metropolitan Opera House in New York. Also a film director known especially for his 1963 adaptation of Lord of the Flies, he was hailed as a “giant in our field” on Sunday by actor Adrian Lester. The artistic director of Shakespeare’s Globe, Michelle Terry, called Brook “a beacon” in a memorial statement. “He was a true and rare practitioner and his legacy must live on in those of us who humbly follow in his eternal summer,” she said.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Janet Malcolm: The Last Interview; Joan Didion: The Last Interview review – crafty to the end

Writing, as Janet Malcolm once declared, ought to be an “invisible, odourless calling”. Now, however, publicists and marketers push artists to be visible, voluble and, if possible, sweet-smelling. Hence the anthologies of chat in the Last Interview series, which extend from the self-elucidation of sages such as Jacques Derrida and Hannah Arendt to the bizarre dicta of Prince and the befogged ramblings of Billie Holiday, one of whose interviews is conducted by the cops after a drug bust.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Blade#Miami Vice#Runnerhas#St John S Hospital#Replicant#Variety
Deadline

Alex Law Dies: Celebrated ‘Echoes Of The Rainbow’ Filmmaker Was 69

Click here to read the full article. Echoes Of The Rainbow screenwriter and director Alex Law Kai-yum has died. The Hong Kong filmmaker passed away in hospital on Saturday; no cause of death was given. He was 69. The South China Morning Post reports that the Hong Kong Film Directors’ Guild released a statement confirming Law’s passing. He was previously the organization’s vice-chairman. Law often worked with longtime partner Mabel Cheung Yuen-ting, whom he met while studying at New York University. Together, they made the “Migration Trilogy” of films Illegal Immigrant (1985), An Autumn’s Tale (1987) and Eight Tales Of Gold (1989);...
NFL
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE: An inside look at Bill Sienkiewicz cover art for ‘The Golem of Venice Beach’

With just three days to go for Chanan Beizer’s Kickstarter The Golem of Venice Beach – Graphic Novel, AIPT has an exclusive look at process art from Bill Sienkiewicz’s wrap-around cover art for the book! This 152-page epic story about the adventures of a 400-year-old Golem spans from 16th century Europe to the horrors of World War II, to modern-day Venice Beach.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Vesper’ Review: Resourceful European Sci-Fi Offers Glimmers of Beauty at the End of the World

Click here to read the full article. Should the apocalypse strike and any of us happen to survive it, you can’t accuse the movies of leaving us unprepared. Dystopian futures are a dime a dozen in science-fiction cinema these days, with a generally shared aesthetic that leads us to expect, for better or (probably) worse, a lot of damp, ashy slurry and unflattering sackcloth. In some ways “Vesper,” with its drenched khaki palette and all-encompassing air of ruin, conforms to this forecast. In others, Kristina Buozyte and Bruno Samper’s solemn, elegant fantasy surprises with its textured, sometimes iridescent world-building: There’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy