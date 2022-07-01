Lane Closure Malabar RD

City of Palm Bay Public Works Contractors MJL Land Development will be performing Pot Holing Signalization the following location requiring lane closures 9 AM, July 06, 2022 to July 07th to 3 PM.

Location: Malabar Rd South Sidewalk: #2 Malabar Rd North Sidewalk.

Lane closures with detours and traffic control signage will be in place, motorists and pedestrians can expect delays. Please use caution in these areas and plan your travels accordingly.

Please keep in mind that weather conditions and other unforeseen circumstances could affect construction schedules.

Should you have any questions regarding these road closures please contact Public Works customer service at (321) 952-3438.