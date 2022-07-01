ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Nancy "Nan" Adeline Lyttle, 83, of Rices Junction

RICES JUNCTION, New York (WWNY) - Nancy "Nan" Adeline Lyttle, 83 of the Old Rices Road was ushered into the glory of her Lord on Friday, July 1, 2022 at River Hospital, Alexandria Bay after suffering a stroke on Father's day June 19th. The funeral will...

David R. Blair, 65, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - David R. Blair, 65, of Basslin Road, passed away on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester. He is survived by his wife of nearly 44 years, Nancy; three sons, Brian D. Blair (Kory) of Clemson, SC; Brandon L. Blair of Castorland; Bradley R. Blair of Utica; a granddaughter, Trinity Joyce; a sister, Janet M. Pate (Stephen) of Castorland; a brother, Terry L. Blair (Birdi) of Castorland; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and a nephew-in-law, Kenny Zehr. David is predeceased by his mother and father, Joyce M. Blair and Robert J. Blair; and by a niece, Tina M. Pate Zehr.
CASTORLAND, NY
David E. "Dave" Running, Jr., of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - David E. "Dave" Running, Jr., passed away Friday afternoon, July 1st , at his home with his family at his side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born February 21, 1958 in Alexandria Bay, NY, son of David...
WATERTOWN, NY
John Francis Freego, 73, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - John Francis Freego, 73, of Stiles Road, Canton died Friday, July 1, 2022 at Sunnyside Care Center in East Syracuse after a brief stay. Calling hours will be Wednesday, July 6 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Lawrence Funeral Home, Canton. VFW Post #1231 will conduct a service for a fallen comrade and military honors after the service. Additional off-street parking will be available behind "LUNA" at 18 Park Street.
CANTON, NY
Rollin I. Tremont, 96, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Calling hours for Rollin I. Tremont will be 1 pm - 2 pm on Thursday, July 7th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, followed by a funeral service to begin at 2 pm with Rev. Dr. Bruce Chapman officiating. Military honors will be conveyed by the US Army at the funeral home.
WATERTOWN, NY
Watertown, NY
Florida, NY
Alexandria Bay, NY
Watertown, NY
Obituaries
Florida State
Richard A. "Rick" Buske, 66, of Cape Vincent

CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - Richard A. "Rick" Buske, 66, died on Thursday evening, June 29, 2022. Rick was born in Jacksonville, Florida on October 11, 1955 the son of the late Albert and Geraldine (Fafek) Buske. He attended school in Oswego and entered and served in the U.S. Marines being honorably discharged. He began a 40 year career with Niagara Mohawk working in Syracuse, Oswego and retiring from the Watertown office as Material Manager.
CAPE VINCENT, NY
James F. Barry III, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James F. Barry III of Canton passed away unexpectedly at his home from natural causes. Born in Brooklyn on July 15, 1946, James (Jim) was the son of James and Ethel (Oberhofer) Barry. He graduated from West Hempstead High School in his hometown on Long Island. He continued his education at SUNY Potsdam and earned a B.A. and M.S. degree in chemistry (the subject that he enjoyed teaching). His professional experience includes working as a lab assistant and Chemistry Instructor at SUNY Potsdam (1968-1969), serving as a Chemistry Teacher at Canton Central School (1969-2001), and as a Horizon Instructor at Clarkson University (2001 to 2004). Jim also coauthored a chemistry lab manual with his wife and received a Sigma XI Award for excellence in Science Teaching. He wrote magazine articles and contributed two-volume disks about chemistry for the NY regents. He retired from his job as a high school teacher in 2001 after which he served on the SOAR (stimulating opportunities after retirement) Board of Directors (a ROAD scholarship program affiliated with SUNY Potsdam). He was the curriculum co-chair of this program and served on its board. For his dedication and hard work, Jim was presented with a Super SOARer Award. He also belonged to a writers' group, was an avid reader, and wrote more than 250 vignettes.
CANTON, NY
Gloria M. Evans, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gloria M. Evans, born February 18, 1924, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2022, in Watertown, NY at the home of her son Dr. David Rechlin. A long-time resident of Fredonia, Gloria had previously lived in West Seneca, NY, Derby, NY, and Stuart, FL. Gloria was the daughter of Fred and Lucy Grotke, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded by her husbands Ted Rechlin and George Evans, as well as her brother Cliff Grotke.
WATERTOWN, NY
Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Roberta Anne Carpenter, 85, formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2022 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she had been a resident since 2014. Born November 29, 1936, in Rodman, NY, a daughter of Bernard C. And Marion Frink Colman;...
SACKETS HARBOR, NY
Richard Meagher
Jesus
Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Allen B. Huff, Jr., 64, of Watertown, passed away June 29, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. Allen was a born April 11, 1958, in Centerville, AL, son of Allen B. Huff, Sr and Rose (Parker) Huff. In Alabama he graduated from high school and earned a bachelor's of arts in accounting. Allen joined the United States Army, after 21 years he was honorably discharged from Fort Drum, NY where he was a supervisor and cook. For ten years Allen was a cook and housekeeper for Jefferson Rehabilitation Center retiring in August of 2019.
WATERTOWN, NY
Daryl J. Kloster Sr., 67, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, New York (WWNY) - Daryl J. Kloster Sr., 67, of Old State Road, Castorland, also known as "Forest City", passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at his home. A funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville with Dale Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., prior to the funeral service, at the funeral home. Burial will be held privately. A gathering at the 3-G Fire Department will immediately follow the funeral service, all are welcome. Any food donations may be taken directly to the 3-G Fire Department on Tuesday beginning at 9:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to help with funeral expenses by clicking on the donate button on Daryl's obituary at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com, or by mail at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville, NY 13367. Please consider helping Daryl's family during their time of need.
CASTORLAND, NY
Lowville wind project crew celebrates safety streak

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Situated on right in the middle of Number 3 Road near Lowville, Number Three Wind Farm is nearly all built. Those who built it just hit 100,000 hours worked without a single safety incident. This cookout on Thursday celebrated that feat. "That's very...
LOWVILLE, NY
Late Dexter police officer has bridge named after him

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Samuel Johnson, a former police chief in Dexter who was killed in the line of duty, will have a bridge named after him. It'll be the bridge in Dexter that crosses over into the Town of Hounsfield on Route 180. A bill to rename...
DEXTER, NY
The Rock Closet finds new home

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was set to close Friday unless it found a new home - and a new home has been located. The Rock Closet, operating on State Street in Watertown, is a place to go when people need free clothing. A few weeks ago, those who...
WATERTOWN, NY
Boil-water advisory lifted in town of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Town of Watertown business and residents affected by a water main break earlier this week no longer have to boil their water before drinking or cooking with it. That's the word from town officials Friday morning. The water main on Watertown Center Loop Road...
WATERTOWN, NY
Pride of Baltimore II docks in Clayton

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Pride of Baltimore II is docked in Clayton for a short time. The schooner first launched in 1988 and has sailed more than 250,000 nautical miles and visited more than 200 ports in 40 counties. The ship is named after the Pride of Baltimore,...
CLAYTON, NY
State fire officials provide firework safety tips this 4th of July

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - With the 4th of July holiday Monday, you'll be seeing a lot of fireworks. And while they're fun to look at, state fire officials are reminding people that they can be dangerous and cause serious injury if you don't take the proper precautions.
WATERTOWN, NY
Sunday Sports: Watertown Rapids look for 4th straight win

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -The Watertown Rapids were back home at the Alex Duffy fairgrounds Sunday afternoon hosting Boonville in a PGCBL East Division matchup. The Rapids in search of their 4th straight win and looking to remain unbeaten in July. At the top of the 3rd, the game was...
WATERTOWN, NY
Volunteer drivers see hike in mileage reimbursement

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Volunteers drivers get a bump in federal mile reimbursement. The feds raised the reimbursement rate from 58 and a half cents a mile to 62 and a half cents a mile starting July 1. The increase will help people who drive for the Volunteer Transportation...
WATERTOWN, NY
Laverty Golf Tournament next weekend

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It's almost time for the 26th annual Laverty Golf Tournament that benefits the Credo Community Center Foundation. Credo fund development director Kourtni Jones talked about it on 7 News This Morning. Watch the video above for her interview. The four-person captain-and-crew tournament is Saturday,...
WATERTOWN, NY

