TRAVERSE CITY — New standards from the EPA could mean more than a hundred more water sources in Michigan could have unsafe levels of PFAS. Earlier this month, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released new recommendations for two of the most common forms of PFAS, essentially declaring that no levels were safe for human consumption. But, at this time, Michigan’s regulators haven’t committed to changing their drinking water standards to match the new recommendations.

