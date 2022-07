A man was left in hospital for over a week after taking 80 times the recommended daily dose of vitamin D as part of a health drive.The case study, published in the British Medical Journal, has led to an NHS doctor issuing a warning to those taking supplements.The man began taking the vitamins after visiting a private nutritionist and was taking 20 different supplements per day.The report says the man’s kidneys “stopped working” and he subsequently spent eight days in hospital.The daily recommended dose is 600mg, but the report says the man was taking 50,000mg.The health service also says that...

HEALTH ・ 29 MINUTES AGO