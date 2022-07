The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that a listeria outbreak it's investigating has a possible link to Florida. A total of 23 illnesses have been reported. Twenty-two people have been hospitalized and one person has died from the outbreak. Five of the people who got sick were pregnant, the CDC said, and one patient's fetus died. Illnesses were reported from January 2021 to June 2022 across 10 states. Listeria infection, or listeriosis, is caused by a bacteria that's usually foodborne, and it typically causes illness in older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant people and their newborn babies.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO