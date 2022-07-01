ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CDC Says Mystery Listeria Outbreak Has Killed One, Hospitalized 22

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, July 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At least 23 people in 10 states have been sickened and one of them has died in a Listeria outbreak which may have originated in Florida, U.S. health officials reported Thursday. Although the cause of the outbreak remains a mystery, nearly all...

One person has died and 22 people have been hospitalized due to a listeria outbreak linked to Florida, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The listeria cases have been reported in 10 states, but many patients traveled to Florida the month before getting sick, according to the CDC. Florida has accounted for 12 of the 23 cases that have been reported to the CDC from January 2021 to June 2022. The bulk of the U.S. cases — 16 — have been diagnosed since January.

