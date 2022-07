A San Francisco couple that's been parking in their own driveway for almost four decades was recently fined over $1.5K by the City for doing so. Judy and Ed Craine, who have lived at their Noe Valley residence for 36 years, were recently cited by the San Francisco Planning Department for violating a code section banning vehicles in a setback in front of a house — even if it isn't blocking a sidewalk; the couple is now parking on the street and other neighbors allegedly received the same citation. [ABC7]

