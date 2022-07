If you have seen a play at Cambridge-Isanti High School in the last few years, you probably caught a performance by Evan Goebel. The 2022 graduate sang and danced his way across the Richard G. Hardy Stage as the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz” last fall, took on the part of Horace Vandergelder in this spring’s production of “The Matchmaker,” among many others.

