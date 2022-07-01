ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

CDC Says Mystery Listeria Outbreak Has Killed One, Hospitalized 22

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
homenewshere.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRIDAY, July 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- At least 23 people in 10 states have been sickened and one of them has died in a Listeria outbreak which may have originated in Florida, U.S. health officials reported Thursday. Although the cause of the outbreak remains a mystery, nearly all...

homenewshere.com

deseret.com

4 main omicron variant symptoms to expect

The “stealth” omicron variant is on track to be surpassed by new COVID-19 subvariants, namely BA.4 and BA.5. This week, the BA.5 strain alone made up 20%-27% of cases in the U.S., while BA.4 had a hold on 8.8% to 14.5% of infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracker.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox News

Listeria outbreak may be linked to Florida, CDC says

A listeria outbreak that has sickened at least 23 people across 10 states may be linked to Florida, the CDC said this week. Of the 22 people who health officials have been able to track down, 20 of them reported living in Florida or traveling to the state in the month before they got sick, but the CDC noted that "the significance of this is still under investigation."
FLORIDA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

CDC says ice cream is implicated in deadly outbreak of Listeria infections

State and federal officials say ice cream is behind a deadly outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections that has affected people in 10 states. “As a result of this investigation, Big Olaf Creamery in Sarasota, FL, is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend against selling their ice cream products. Consumers who have Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream at home should throw away any remaining product,” according to a notice posted tonight by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SARASOTA, FL
outbreaknewstoday.com

Norovirus implicated in Carnival Splendor outbreak

In a follow-up on the gastrointestinal outbreak that affected 93 people (passengers and crew) onboard a recent voyage of Carnival Cruise Line’s, Carnival Splendor, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now states that norovirus was the causative agent of the outbreak. Seventy-seven passengers and 16 crew members...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The US Sun

Stomach cancer: Symptoms, causes, and treatments

STOMACH cancer is rare, with less than 200,000 cases per year diagnosed in the United States. But as with all types of cancer, just because one is rare does not mean it is impossible to get. What are the symptoms of stomach cancer?. Stomach cancer symptoms can depend on where...
CANCER
Long COVID Symptoms Linked to Inflammation

The effects of COVID-19 can persist long after the initial symptoms of the illness are gone. These effects, called post-acute sequelae of COVID-19 (or PASC), can include brain fog, fatigue, headaches, dizziness, and shortness of breath. Long COVID—when symptoms last weeks or months after the acute infection has passed—affects about 2.5% of COVID patients. While patients who were hospitalized are more susceptible, even those with mild cases can experience Long COVID.
CBS Boston

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.Two people from Massachusetts have gotten sick.The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through June, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MedicineNet.com

What Is Toxic Megacolon? Causes, Symptoms & Treatment

Toxic megacolon is a rare and potentially life-threatening complication of severe inflammatory bowel diseases (IBDs) such as ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease or infection such as Clostridium difficile colitis. Toxic megacolon occurs when swelling and inflammation spread to the deeper layers of the colon (the last section of the...
EverydayHealth.com

Dehydration: A Complication That May Arise From Diarrhea

If you’re suffering from dehydration, drink plenty of water. You may also want to try sucking on ice cubes. But water may not be enough, as it does not contain the salts and electrolytes (minerals such as sodium and potassium) your body also needs to recover. Drinking fruit juices...
