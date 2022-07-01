ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Sustainable Food Safari Kids Camp Returns this Summer

Cover picture for the articleIt’s summertime and time for summer camps! DeKalb County Community Gardens (DCCG) brings back their very popular Sustainable Food Safari Camp for Kids again this year on July 27 & 28, 2022. The Sustainable Food Safari Camp for Kids is a unique two-day experience to learn about sustainable...

chicagosuburbanfamily.com

Blackberry Farm ~ The Fox Valley Park District’s 52-year-old living history museum

Blackberry demonstrates the re-creation of pioneer life through educational experiences and hands-on fun. With unlimited rides on the replica steam-engine train, hay wagon, paddle boats, carousel and ponies included in the admission price, Blackberry presents parents the opportunity to relive their childhood memories through the eyes and sounds of their little ones today.
AURORA, IL
starvedrock.media

Fire Scare At Ottawa Resort Community

During Monday afternoon's severe storms, a fire broke out at a popular resort in Starved Rock Country. A mutual aid call was sent out to several fire departments regarding a structure fire at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa. Fire departments were told to stage at Red Dog Grill which is on the marina property.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

United Way Offering Free Home Repair

Do you need free home-maintenance help? Are you on a limited income? The United Way of Eastern LaSalle County can help. Just apply for the Labor of Love home-repair program by August 1st. The work will be done on Saturday, October 1st. To be eligible for “free” home repair and...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Kane and McHenry Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN KANE AND SOUTHEASTERN MCHENRY COUNTIES... At 1152 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Huntley, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Crystal Lake, Carpentersville, Algonquin, Lake in the Hills, Woodstock, Huntley, Island Lake, Cary, Pingree Grove, Gilberts, West Dundee, Hampshire, Fox River Grove, Barrington Hills, Lakewood, Sleepy Hollow, East Dundee, Oakwood Hills and Prairie Grove. This includes... Mchenry County College. Including the following interstate... I-90 between mile markers 38 and 56. _________________________________________________________________
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
WGN TV

Severe T-Storm Warning portions of Cook and DuPage Co

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR NORTHERN DUPAGE AND NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTIES... At 1238 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hillside, or over Westchester, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Elgin, Arlington Heights, Schaumburg, Palatine, Des Plaines, Mount Prospect, Wheaton, Hoffman Estates, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Buffalo Grove, Bartlett, Streamwood, Carol Stream, Hanover Park, Wheeling, Addison, Glendale Heights and Elk Grove Village. This includes... Schaumburg Boomers Baseball, College of DuPage, DuPage County Fairgrounds, Harper College, and Wheaton College. Including the following interstates... I-88 between mile markers 134 and 139. I-90 between mile markers 57 and 74. I-290 between mile markers 1 and 15. I-355 between mile markers 23 and 30. ____________________________________________________________________
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGNtv.com

Severe T-Storm Warning Ogle and DeKalb Co

..THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for north central and northeastern Illinois. __________________________________________________________________
DEKALB COUNTY, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Power Outages in Winnebago/Boone Counties

Multiple Power Outages in Winnebago/Boone Counties. According to COMED, they are working hard to restore power in the area. Severe thunderstorms rolled through our area, and knocked out power to many people. As of 1:30 am, there are approx. 30 different power outages in Winnebago County. And approx. 20 different...
ROCKFORD, IL
Adrian Holman

Mokena Fourth of July 2022 Parade

The Village of Mokena will be holding a 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4th at 10 AM CST. The parade will last between an hour and an hour and a half along Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. The actual parade route will begin at the corner of Wolf Road and LaPorte Road and will head north onto Wolf Road. The parade will end at Wolf Road and Granite Drive.
MOKENA, IL
chicagostarmedia.com

Take me home: Hale, 1-year-old Beagle mix

Hale is a handsome and smart 1-year-old Beagle mix. He is a playful and affectionate dog with a penchant for toys. He enjoys going for walks, is very food motivated and will gladly sit for treats. Hale, 47 lbs., can be fearful of new people and surroundings and is seeking a home with a resident dog who can help him feel more confident.
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Forest Preserve District of Will County news briefs

The Bruce Road pedestrian tunnel has been constructed, and now work will begin on the 167th Street tunnel as the Forest Preserve District continues to construct a 3.5-mile section of Veterans Memorial Trail from Homer Township to Lockport. The project will require 167th Street to close for 30 days starting July 5. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Chad Merda)
WILL COUNTY, IL
romeoville.org

Garbage Pickup Delayed Week of July 4

Garbage WILL NOT be picked up on Monday, July 4th due to Independence Day. Service will be delayed one day for everyone. Garbage normally collected on Friday will be picked up Saturday.
ROMEOVILLE, IL
NBC News

Highland Park, Illinois, had an antisemitic incident earlier this year

The community of Highland Park, Illinois, had a recent incident of antisemitic hate speech. In April, police said flyers appeared in the area and surrounding communities on Yom HaShoah, the Day of Holocaust Remembrance, NBC Chicago reported at the time. Highland Park police pledged to work with other suburban police departments and the FBI to investigate, according to NBC Chicago.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL

