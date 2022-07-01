DeKalb County Community Gardens’ Sustainable Food Safari Kids Camp Returns this Summer

The Village of Mokena will be holding a 4th of July Parade on Monday, July 4th at 10 AM CST. The parade will last between an hour and an hour and a half along Wolf Road between LaPorte Road and Granite Drive. The actual parade route will begin at the corner of Wolf Road and LaPorte Road and will head north onto Wolf Road. The parade will end at Wolf Road and Granite Drive.

MOKENA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO