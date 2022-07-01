ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Celebrate 4th of July on the USS Kidd

By Keiristin Wilbert
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Celebrate the 4th of July at the most patriotic place in Baton Rouge, the USS Kidd Veterans Memorial and Museum. The USS Kidd DD 661 Destroyer was named after Navy Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd...

inregister.com

Giving Back: Vince Ferachi Community Garden

Mention the name Vince Ferachi in Baton Rouge and stories of summertime bounty will be sure to greet you, each tale of food-minded philanthropy or farm-to-table philosophy owing itself to the late Capitol City Produce patriarch’s devotion to making our city a healthier, tastier place. Even after his death in 2018, his son Paul has continued the work founded by Vince’s father in 1947, distributing regionally grown produce and providing opportunity to farmers across the Gulf South. But Paul, noticing the number of Baton Rougeans who still lacked access to—or education about—fresh produce options in the city, also knew there was still room for Vince’s legacy to grow.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy Fourth! No rodeo; so think Old River sac-a-lait

This weekend arrives with a touch of sadness. Will miss the now not-so-annual Golden Meadow-Fourchon Tarpon Rodeo, off this year while Fourchon Marina continues to rebuild after Hurricane Ida. I've covered this Fourth of July event since 1978, and the only time the folks have had to postpone was 2020, the first pandemic year, and this year in its more than 80-year run in Lafourche Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New Roads Independence Day Celebration returns

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) — The annual New Roads Independence Day Celebration will be ready for visitors on Sunday, July 3. The City of New Roads Independence Day Celebration makes a return after being canceled due to COVID-19. Mayor Cornell Dukes says the city is known for the “False...
NEW ROADS, LA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in St. Francisville, LA

As the parish seat of West Feliciana, Louisiana, St. Francisville is steeped in Louisiana history and culture. It overflows with plantations and historical sites. You’ll never run out of places to see while you’re there. Apart from that, the area's natural beauty is truly something to behold. Overall,...
SAINT FRANCISVILLE, LA
WAFB

Beat the Louisiana heat: Go ice skating at the River Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a way to cool off this summer? The Raising Cane’s River Center announced Summertime Ice Skating is happening from July 16 until July 22. The beloved public ice skating rink will be open for summer, officials say. Summertime Skating will include several...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Scattered mainly-afternoon thundershowers will be back July 4th, will return daily throughout week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast for this week is fairly typical for July, with highs in the low 90°s and scattered afternoon showers and occasional t-storms each day. July 4 opens with fair to partly cloudy skies and daybreak temperatures in the mid 70°s across metro Baton Rouge. It will be a hot and humid July 4th afternoon with highs in the low 90°s, feeling like the low 100°s for many of us. However, some neighborhoods will get a break from the afternoon heat thanks to scattered afternoon t-showers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Current and former Louisiana jail inmates earn diplomas

Graduates’ caps and gowns replaced prison uniforms as 14 current and three former inmates at the Lafourche Parish jail received diplomas. Two graduated from college, one with a bachelor’s and the other with an associate’s degree. Fifteen others, including three former inmates, received their high school equivalency diplomas.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Take a trip to Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in Ethel, La.

ETHEL, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a summertime adventure, you can travel about 30 miles north of Baton Rouge to the Magnolia Ridge Adventure Park in East Feliciana Parish. Located in Ethel, La., the park is home to Louisiana’s longest zipline, at a staggering 850 feet.
ETHEL, LA
brproud.com

Pointe Coupee church to hold free event for adults in late July

NEW ROADS, La. (BRPROUD) – A Catholic Church in Pointe Coupee Parish is bringing back an event for adults in the community. St. Mary of False River’s Supper and Substance event is scheduled for July 27 at 6 p.m. The free event will have food and drinks along with free childcare. David Dawson, a radio personality, and his wife will give a talk focused on marriage and family life.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Summertime snacks that promote kidney health

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Maintaining personal health and wellness can easily take a backseat to life’s daily juggling act of attempting to balance career, family, and social/community responsibilities. Fortunately, small tweaks to daily eating habits can trigger significant improvements to health.  For example, using the summertime to start eating cool and refreshing foods that […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Tangipahoa prepares to celebrate 4th of July with events Sunday, Monday

Many of Tangipahoa Parish’s traditional 4th of July festivities will be back this Independence Day weekend, with multiple community events planned Sunday and Monday. The Town of Independence will kick off their celebration this Sunday, July 3. Instead of hosting a fireworks show as they have in the past, town leaders are inviting the public to come out to Festival Square in the downtown area. From 1-4 p.m., officials will host a “4th of July Family Day” featuring music, water slides, free food and drinks. Snowballs will also be available for purchase. Mayor Jim Paine said it will be an “old-fashioned” community gathering to celebrate the 4th, and he invites everyone out to the event this Sunday.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
99.9 KTDY

Excessive Rainfall Possible Today in Southwest Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana residents should be aware that the forecast for the region today calls for the possibility of excessive rainfall. The enhanced rain threat is being blamed on an abundance of Gulf of Mexico moisture which is being pulled onshore by a tropical weather system that has been spinning just off the Texas coast for most of this week.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA

