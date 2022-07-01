Celebrate 4th of July on the USS Kidd

Many of Tangipahoa Parish’s traditional 4th of July festivities will be back this Independence Day weekend, with multiple community events planned Sunday and Monday. The Town of Independence will kick off their celebration this Sunday, July 3. Instead of hosting a fireworks show as they have in the past, town leaders are inviting the public to come out to Festival Square in the downtown area. From 1-4 p.m., officials will host a “4th of July Family Day” featuring music, water slides, free food and drinks. Snowballs will also be available for purchase. Mayor Jim Paine said it will be an “old-fashioned” community gathering to celebrate the 4th, and he invites everyone out to the event this Sunday.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO