Is your precious pooch a little on the nose? We look at why some of our dogs smell and the times when your dog’s odour could be a sign of possible skin problems. For dog owners around the globe, a smelly dog problem is something they have either overcome or are currently experiencing with their beloved dog. From rolling in something ultra-smelly down the dog park, taking a dip in the ocean, or even the breed of your pet can cause a dog to have a certain odour. But when should you be concerned?

