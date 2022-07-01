ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS 100 with Kim Gordon

 2 days ago

To celebrate our 100th year broadcasting, Terry is talking with...

CBS Chicago

Chicago's Chosen Few Picnic and Festival bring house music back to Jackson Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Fourth of July weekend tradition returned Saturday to Chicago's South Side.About 45,000 people were in attendance in Jackson Park for the Chosen Few Picnic and Festival.The annual house music event featured top deejays from Chicago and around the world.Fans came ready to dance after the pandemic forced the festival to go virtual for the past two years."The emotion of everyone here, they're being fulfilled," said Chosen Few Picnic Spokesperson Kevin McFall. "It's a family reunion first and foremost, but then it's also a celebration of the music, fellowship, and friendships. This was the picnic's 30th year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Jeff

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Time to meet this week's Pet of the Week -- and his name is Jeff. Jeff is a sweet, energetic 3-month-old kitten. He loves playing with all kinds of toys. When he's tired from frolicking all day, he will happily curl up on your lap to take a nap. Jeff is a bit shy without his kitty friends around, so he's hoping to go home with a playmate.   This summer, PAWS Chicago is hosting a Summer Kitten Adoption Challenge with the goal of finding homes for 350 kittens. They are encouraging adopters to bring home a pair of kittens! There are many benefits to adopting kittens in pairs because they need interaction with other kittens for healthy social development and crave constant stimulation.Jeff and so many other adorable kittens just like him are available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban man ‘addicted’ to restoring movie theaters

LA GRANGE, Ill. — For more than 40 years, Chris Johnson has been preserving, restoring and operating historic movie theaters throughout the Chicago area and and although the pandemic struck a harsh blow to the movie business, he is back at it, this time, unveiling the historic beauty of the Classic Cinemas La Grange Theatre.  […]
LA GRANGE, IL
WGN News

Crowds fill downtown Chicago for Fourth of July weekend

CHICAGO — The July Fourth Weekend is underway in Chicago. Tourists and city residents alike filled downtown Saturday ahead of Navy Pier’s fireworks display and the Independence Day Salute at Millennium Park. There was a noticeable police presence as well. Police officers were highly visible along Randolph Street outside and inside of Millennium Park. In […]
CHICAGO, IL
letsbeardown.com

THE CRAZY THINGS YOU SEE IN CHICAGO...

Yes, we put our pizza sauce on top of the cheese. We spent 108 years blaming a goat for the Cubs' World Series woes. Our "Windy City" nickname has nothing to do with the weather. These aren't the weirdest things about Chicago though. Oh no, it gets much more bizarre.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Homewood

WGN Radio is showcasing Homewood this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Homewood video and photo gallery, but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in June.
HOMEWOOD, IL
NBC Chicago

These Are Street Festivals in Chicago This Fourth of July Weekend

With sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s, Chicagoans are likely looking to get outside and start celebrating Independence Day weekend. From the Grant Park Music Festival to firework shows, this weekend's street festivals and special events offer a chance to enjoy all the sights, smells, sounds and tastes the city has to offer.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Over 60 shot, 15 fatally, in violent July Fourth weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — The July Fourth holiday weekend is already proving to be violent and deadly across the Chicago. Over 60 people have been shot 15 fatally since Thursday at 5 p.m., Chicago police report. Police said one of the homicides occurred Sunday in the 700 block of North Springfield around 10 a.m. According to police […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Last dry day of the holiday weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunny and noticeably warmer today in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Low chance again for a shower later in the evening.  Partly cloudy and muggy tonight in the 70s. Hotter for Independence Day with a chance for storms by evening. Much of next week will be unsettled with a daily shower chance.TODAY: SUNNY AND HOT High: 89TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY, MUGGY Low: 69TOMORROW: PARTLY CLOUDY AND HOT. CHANCE OF STORMS LATE High: 90
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause

Jehovah’s Witnesses Back on the Streets of Chicago After Pandemic Pause. Jehovah’s Witnesses Resume Public Ministry Two Years After Going Virtual. If you happen to be around Millennium Park soon, you may notice that a pre-pandemic fixture is back on the sidewalks: smiling faces standing next to colorful carts featuring a positive message and free Bible-based literature.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

All Along the Wild Mile

The idea of a floating island stems back in literature since Homer’s Odyssey, describing the island of Aeolia, home of Aeolus the God of wind. Odysseus and his men find an island floating above the sea, with a steep cliff of bronze and a palace on top of it.
CHICAGO, IL
columbiachronicle.com

Ghosts living in a downtown landmark: ‘If anywhere is haunted in Chicago, it’s the Congress Hotel’

Editor’s note: This article is from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine. Whether they’re blood-drenched, transparent or floating in a swirl of white, ghosts loom over folklore, literature and movies. For real-life ghost hunter and Chicago Hauntings Ghost Tour guide Tony Szabelski, ghosts seep through the shadows, drift in and out of elevators and manipulate radio frequencies. The epicenter of Szabelski’s paranormal investigation is a skyline staple in glowing, neon red lettering: the Congress Plaza Hotel.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Parade celebrates Roseland while calling for community support

CHICAGO — A parade stepped off on the Far South Side of Chicago Saturday to call for peace and more community resources. The 3rd Annual Historical Roseland Peace Parade began at 119th Street and Michigan Avenue in the city’s Roseland neighborhood. Cleopatra Draper is the founder of Roses in Roseland, a group on a mission […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

List: Firework shows scheduled across Chicagoland this 4th of July

CHICAGO - Firework shows are scheduled all across the Chicago area this Fourth of July weekend. Des Plaines will host a firework extravaganza at Oakton Community College at 7 p.m. Friday. On Saturday, Navy Pier will start their show on the water at 9:30 p.m. On Sunday, North Aurora will...
DES PLAINES, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man painted swastikas on businesses to let Black Lives Matter supporters know ‘the neighborhood was protected’: prosecutors

A man from the Northwest Side has been charged with hate crime after allegedly spray-painting swastikas and racist prison gang symbols on two Portage Park businesses this week. Brodie Blakeslee, 57, told police he defaced the stores “to let Black Lives Matter supporters know the neighborhood was protected,” an assistant state’s attorney said during a bail hearing on Sunday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL

