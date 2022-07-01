ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

A Ride to Remember honoring Jefferson County Sheriff Deputy Willie Hall

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to one of own. An “End of Watch Ride” honoring Deputy Willie E....

www.thecutoffnews.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS 42

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy arrested for domestic violence

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested on a domestic violence charge that occurred Sunday in the Forestdale area. 27-year-old, Jordan McCoy was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 3:16 a.m. and has since been released on bond. McCoy has been placed on administrative leave, pending investigation results. […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS42.com

2 killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash Sunday morning in Tuscaloosa County has claimed two lives. According to troopers, both people were injured when the Tacoma pickup of Chance Mizzell, 25, of Woodstock, collided head-on with the Mazda3 of Cameron Parks, 24, of Madison. The crash occurred around 3:40 a.m. on I-59 near the 84 mile marker, two miles south of Brookwood city limits.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Your Week in Review for June 26, 2022

Teen shot, killed after argument with suspect in Birmingham. The Birmingham Police Department has started a homicide investigation following an incident Saturday night in Birmingham. The victim has been identified as 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom of Birmingham. Read more here. "It's anti-American": Abortion protests continue in Birmingham following end of Roe...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

22-year-old killed in Sylacauga shooting

According to Sylacauga Police, Nartavius Cortez Fluker-Smith was shot while sitting in his car near his home on S. Main Avenue. Witnesses told police the shooter approached the vehicle and shot Fluker-Smith around 11:00 p.m.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC: Man accused of biting hole in Walker Co. deputy’s arm

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Carbon Hill man is accused of biting a hole in a Walker County deputy’s arm and spitting in his face. The Walker County County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that Deputy R.J. Richardson responded to a call for service Thursday night where someone was randomly attacked at Abundant Life Church when he stopped to check on his overheating vehicle.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
altoday.com

Jim Zeigler: Shooter of two Bibb County deputies was not supposed to be out of prison

A 26-year-old who is accused of shooting two Bibb County Deputies Wednesday was not supposed to be out of prison, according to State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Austin Patrick Hall is the object of a manhunt after a shooting in the Brierfield, Alabama area of Bibb County near Montevallo. The two wounded deputies were transported to UAB hospital in Birmingham where both were admitted and one is in critical condition.
BIBB COUNTY, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Falan Anderson Presented July 2022 Yard of the Month By Bessemer Beautification Board

Congratulations to Falan Anderson of Windsor Parc on being chosen as the July 2022 Yard of the Month winner by the Bessemer Beautification Board. The Bessemer Beautification Board has returned the Yard of the Month program to the city of Bessemer for the season. Each month the board will select a deserving house in Bessemer to recognize for its contributions to Bessemer's beauty and pride. To learn more about the Board and its activities and how you or a neighbor can be considered for Yard of the Month, visit the Bessemer Board of Beautification on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/bessemerbeautification/
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

CROWN Day celebrated in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - July 3 is National CROWN Day, the unofficial holiday that celebrates afro-textured hair. On July 2, the local CROWN Campaign celebrated the day by honoring those making significant strides to end hair discrimination. Seven people were recognized for their efforts, including Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 1, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear Cullman County Sheriff’s Office No incidents or arrests reported. Cullman Police Department Incidents June 24 theft of property – 4th; Dollar General; Hwy 278W; general merchandise; $11 June 27 theft of property – 4th; person; Main Ave. NE; miscellaneous; $30counterfeit $100; State of Alabama; Cherokee Ave. SW June 28 theft of property – 4th; person; Airpods; $185theft of property – 4th; joysticks and D20’s; 4th St. SW; cards; $135 June 30 theft of property – 1st degree; Home 2 Suites; Hwy 157; lumber; $8,000 Arrests June 30 Checkon, William E; 79 public intoxicationresisting arrest Holcomb, Harley S; 23 theft of property – 4th degree Hanceville Police Department Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO. Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.CullmanTribune.com.
CULLMAN, AL

