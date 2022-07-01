ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Wimbledon day five

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CPior_0gSedLZV00

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic served a timely reminder of why he is fancied to claim a seventh Wimbledon title as he dismantled fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to sweep into the last 16 on Friday.

Djokovic, who has won one title this year, showed no signs of his early season rustiness as he won in just under two hours to set up a clash with Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven, who continued his dream run by beating Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Spanish fifth seed Carlos Alcaraz also barely got out of second gear, dispatching Oscar Otte 6-3 6-1 6-2 to become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon fourth round since 2011.

The only major upset of the day saw world number five Maria Sakkari of Greece crash out in straight sets to German veteran Tatjana Maria, while Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur had little trouble seeing off France's Diane Parry 6-2 6-3.

Some of the home favourites continued to impress as British men's number one Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson both progressed without dropping a set.

Angelique Kerber, the 2018 champion, wasn't so lucky as she tumbled out following a 6-4 7-5 loss to Elise Mertens.

Elsewhere, big-serving American John Isner broke the all-time aces record - going past Ivo Karlovic's tally of 13,728 - but his fearsome deliveries were not enough to derail Italian 10th seed Jannik Sinner and he bowed out 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3.

Djokovic schools Kecmanovic to reach last 16 again

Alcaraz hot-foots it into round four with win over Otte

Britain's Norrie reaches Wimbledon fourth round for first time

Sinner tames Isner to set up clash of youngsters against Alcaraz

'Minister of Happiness' Jabeur addicted to setting records

Tiafoe steals the show in Bublik circus act

Mertens beats former Wimbledon champion Kerber to reach last 16

Maria stuns fifth seed Sakkari to reach first major fourth round

I was waiting for it, says Watson of long-awaited sweet 16

Nadal grinds past Berankis into Wimbledon third round

Highlights on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships on Wednesday (all times GMT):

1820 NORRIE CRUISES PAST JOHNSON

British number one Cameron Norrie stormed into the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time with a 6-4 6-1 6-0 win over American Steve Johnson.

1745 ALCARAZ BLOWS AWAY OTTE

Spanish teen sensation Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man to reach the fourth round of Wimbledon since 2011 after the 19-year-old crushed 32nd seed Oscar Otte of Germany 6-3 6-1 6-2.

1735 SINNER DOWNS ISNER

Big-serving American John Isner broke the all-time aces record - beating Ivo Karlovic's mark of 13,728 - against Jannik Sinner but fell to a 6-4 7-6(4) 6-3 defeat by the Italian.

1605 DJOKOVIC SAILS INTO THE FOURTH ROUND

Top seed Novak Djokovic dispatched fellow Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0 6-3 6-4 to stay on course for a seventh Wimbledon title. He takes on Dutch wildcard Tim van Rijthoven next.

1535 MERTENS TAKES OUT KERBER

Belgian Elise Mertens recovered from 3-5 down in the second set to knock out 2018 champion Angelique Kerber 6-4 7-5. The 24th seed will face Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.

1455 SAKKARI CRASHES OUT

Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari suffered a shock 6-3 7-5 loss to unseeded Tatjana Maria. The German will face 12th seed Jelena Ostapenko in the last 16.

1350 WATSON SEES OFF JUVAN

Briton Heather Watson prevailed over Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 7-6(6) 6-2 to reach the last 16 at Wimbledon for the first time.

1345 JABEUR BREEZES INTO ROUND FOUR

Tunisian third seed Ons Jabeur produced an impressive display to brush aside unseeded Diane Parry of France 6-2 6-3.

1138 OSTAPENKO THROUGH IN THREE SETS

Former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko fought back to beat Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 3-6 6-1 6-1 and move into the fourth round.

1007 PLAY UNDER WAY

Play began under cloudy skies at Wimbledon, with the temperature hovering around 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

Compiled by Aadi Nair and Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond/Christian Radnedge/Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Tennis Player's Wife Who Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, Wimbledon kicked off with very little expectations placed on the American men participating. However, they've come to compete and are shocking the tennis world in the process. One of the American men who have booked their ticket into the third round is Jack Sock - one of the top-ranked Americans over the past few years.
TENNIS
The Independent

Who is in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today?

Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black, as well as Dame Anna Wintour and Gareth Southgate are among the guests sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon today, Saturday 2 July.The Royal Box, located on Centre Court at the legendary SW19 sports venue, has 74 seats reserved for the royal family and invited guests of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC).Wimbledon organisers also handed out hundreds of free tickets to Ukrainian refugees in a bid to welcome them to their new homes last week.In a couple of weeks, the special ticket holders will be able to...
UEFA
The Spun

Look: Meet the Girlfriend Of Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios

On Saturday afternoon, tennis bad boy Nick Kyrgios stepped on the court for a third round match against No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon. Kyrgios has long be regarded as one of the most talented players in the sports. However, his short temper and on-court antics seemingly always get in the way of his ability to win.
TENNIS
The Independent

‘This isn’t tennis’ – crowd split over fiery match between Kyrgios and Tsitsipas

The Wimbledon crowd has been split over whether they enjoyed a drama-filled match between two fiery players who picked up three code violations between them.Australia’s Nick Kyrgios was cautioned for swearing, while Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas breached the rules twice for smashing the ball away into the crowd.Their Court 1 spectators booed loudly in scenes expected of a football match, and those leaving described the game as everything from “embarrassing” to “absolutely incredible”.Tennis coaches and brothers Alex and Will Page, both from Twickenham, said the players’ intense dislike for one another was clear from the side-lines.Max said: “It was a fiery...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelique Kerber
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Spun

Venus Williams Has Incredible Retort To Reporter's Question

One of the biggest surprises at Wimbledon this year is that Venus Williams is competing with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles tournament. On Friday, Williams and Murray defeated Alicja Rosolska and Michael Venus 6-3, 6-7 (3), 6-2 in their opening-round match. Following this match, Williams spoke to reporters about...
TENNIS
The Independent

Rafael Nadal explains Lorenzo Sonego disagreement after fiery Wimbledon match

Rafael Nadal admits he was “wrong” and has apologised to Lorenzo Sonego after tempers flared in their third-round match at Wimbledon.The Spaniard, who prevailed on Centre Court 6-1, 6-2, 7-6, took issue with the Italian at 4-4 in the third set, meeting at the net to voice his anger.Nadal, who refuted claims of a “spicy” nature to the match, appeared to be irritated as Sonego grunted during points, while the 27th seed whipped up a feverish crowd after a late rally in the third set.Nadal initiated a lengthy debate both at 4-4 in the third and then again after winning...
TENNIS
The Independent

Coco Gauff’s Wimbledon challenge ended by Amanda Anisimova in all-American clash

Coco Gauff failed to make the fourth round for the first time at Wimbledon after she went down to fellow American Amanda Anisimova on Centre Court.French Open runner-up Gauff rose to prominence by making the last 16 at the All England Club in 2019 at the age of 15 with a run that included a victory over Venus Williams.Gauff also made the fourth round last year but could not handle the level of 20th seed Anisimova, who clinched a 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 win.Amazing Anisimova ​👏​Emotional scenes on Centre Court as @AnisimovaAmanda beats Coco Gauff 6-7(4), 6-2, 6-1#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon Tennis#Serb#Dutch#Spanish#German#Tunisian#British#American#Italian
The Independent

Venus Williams makes winning return to Wimbledon alongside Jamie Murray

Five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams returned to grand-slam action on Friday night with victory alongside Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles.The 42-year-old bowed out in the second round of the singles at Wimbledon last year and has only been involved in one other match since, which has sparked talk of retirement.But a surprise wild card announcement earlier in the week saw the American back on the London lawn and teaming up with Murray, three years since their siblings Serena Williams and Andy Murray paired up in SW19.And a 6-3 6-7 (3) 6-3 victory over Michael Venus and Alicja Rosolska ensured...
TENNIS
The Spun

Wimbledon Announces Punishment For Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Wimbledon announced on Sunday afternoon the punishment for the fiery Nick Kyrgios vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas match. While Kyrgios advanced in entertaining fashion, both players have been fined. Kyrgios has been hit with a $4,000 fine for "audible obscenity," as he was hit with a violation during the match. Tsitsipas, meanwhile,...
TENNIS
The Spun

Look: Here's The Handshake Between Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas

Every fan watching this Saturday's match between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted to see their handshake following the final set. Unfortunately, TV cameras cut away from that moment as it was taking place live. On the bright side, a replay was shown shortly after that encounter occurred. Unsurprisingly, it...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Greece
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

British tennis star opens up about pressures of playing Wimbledon on her period

British tennis star Alicia Barnett has opened up about the stress of wearing Wimbledon whites while being on her period and the symptoms affecting her play.Gloucestershire-born Barnett, 28, made her SW19 debut on Friday by winning her first-round doubles games alongside fellow team GB player Jonny O’Mara.The duo will be returning to the grass courts on Sunday for round two against Venus Williams and Britain’s Jamie Murray.Speaking with the PA news agency on Saturday, Barnett, from Painswick in Gloucestershire, said suffering with a “really heavy” period impacted her play in the qualifying matches for the Championships.You’re trying to play world-class...
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Martina Navratilova 'gutted' to miss out on Wimbledon's Centre Court centenary celebrations after nine-time singles champion tests positive for Covid THIS morning

Tennis legend and nine-time Wimbledon singles champion Martina Navratilova has said she is 'gutted' to have missed out on attending the 100th anniversary of SW19's Centre Court this afternoon after testing positive for coronavirus. Navratilova only tested positive for the virus this morning ahead of the long-awaited celebrations at lunchtime,...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: The 'brutal' world of doubles tennis

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Venus Williams and Jamie Murray took their first step as a pairing into the "brutal world" of doubles tennis with an opening victory in the mixed event at Wimbledon.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Nick Kyrgios returns with Rafael Nadal and Simona Halep also in action on Day 8

Rafael Nadal returns to action on Day 8 at Wimbledon with the Spaniard up against Dutch player and 21st seed Botic van de Zandschulp. There is plenty more to look forward to before that on Centre Court with Nick Kyrgios looking to put the bitter third-round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas and a $4,000 fine behind him when he faces the USA’s Brandon Nakashima.The last remaining Grand Slam winner in the women’s singles is Simona Halep and the Romanian, a champion here in 2019, battles fourth seed Paula Badosa, with the Spaniard able to match a career-best performance at a...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

483K+
Followers
340K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy