All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The City of McKinney celebrates the Fourth of July at Red, White and BOOM! with free family activities, live entertainment and a spectacular fireworks show. The day kicks off with a hometown parade and the Yankee Doodle block party. Evening festivities resume at the McKinney Soccer Complex at Craig Ranch with music, food, kids’ activities, a concert, and a fireworks display.

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO