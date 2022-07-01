ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

As business booms for people smugglers using trucks in Texas, risks grow

Reuters
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON/MONTERREY, July 1 (Reuters) - Months before dozens of migrants died inside a sweltering tractor-trailer this week that had slipped through a Border Patrol checkpoint on a Texas highway, another truck driver was making the same journey carrying 52 migrants.

Roderick DeWayne Chisley was stopped on December 17, 2021, driving a stolen rig on the I-35 highway, which runs north from Laredo to San Antonio. According to court documents, Chisley said his payment for agreeing to drive the vehicle with no questions asked was $50,000.

Experts say human smugglers are increasingly using 18-wheeler trucks to move large numbers of migrants, and court records reviewed by Reuters - including from Chisley's case - offer a detailed look at how the process plays out.

Criminal organizations can take advantage of corruptible drivers, a growing volume of cargo traffic difficult to scan and a record number of migrants crossing into the United States, experts and U.S. officials said.

Human smuggling by tractor-trailer has increased exponentially in the past decade, according to Craig Larrabee, an acting special agent in charge with the investigative arm of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agency said it investigated over 1,000 human smuggling cases from January to date, but did not provide a breakdown of the incidents by type.

Previously, more migrants would be smuggled by "mom and pop" criminals in small vehicles, Larrabee said, but as trans-national cartels have taken over the illicit business, profits have become paramount.

"People are now treated completely as a commodity," he said. "Each body represents an amount of money. It doesn't represent a family, a father, son, mother or daughter."

MAXIMUM GAIN

The growing trafficking trend around San Antonio, Texas, was thrust into the spotlight this week after 53 migrants suffocated in a truck left on the side of I-35. read more

In what appears to be a common pattern, the victims of the tragedy had already crossed into the United States before boarding the truck to evade U.S. authorities inland, officials said.

In Chisley's 2021 case, two Guatemalan migrants said they entered the United States illegally by crossing the Rio Grande river and then boarded the tractor-trailer, according to court records.

Aristedes Jimenez, a former ICE official in San Antonio, said the smugglers gather together groups of migrants who have recently crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in various ways in U.S. stash houses and then board them on trucks. "They wait until they have enough people," Jimenez said. "They want maximum gain."

The U.S. Border Patrol maintains a network of some 110 checkpoints along U.S. roads, the majority of which are located 25 to 100 miles (40-160 km) inland of the country's borders.

Border Patrol arrests at those checkpoints only make up about 2% of overall detentions of migrants, U.S. government data shows.

The truck carrying the 53 migrants who died passed a checkpoint that lacks some of the high-tech equipment available at the border, said Representative Henry Cuellar, a Democrat whose district includes the outskirts of San Antonio.

The sheer volume of truck traffic makes comprehensive monitoring a huge challenge and increases the number of potential drivers for cartels to recruit, said Ernesto Gaytan Jr., chairman of the Texas Trucking Association.

Smugglers try to lure drivers at the state's truck stops, offering them thousands of dollars to transport migrants further north, he said.

More than 2.5 million trucks transited northbound through the port of entry in Laredo, Texas - 157 miles (253 km) south of San Antonio - in 2021, a more than 50% increase over a decade ago.

As the president of the Laredo-based trucking company Super Transport International Ltd., which has over 200 trucks in operation, Gaytan has prohibited his drivers from stopping and refueling at truck stops in Laredo to keep them from being targeted by smugglers.

Chisley would have received about $1,000 per migrant, according to court documents. A driver arrested less than two weeks later at the same checkpoint on I-35 with 18 migrants in the back of his truck expected a similar rate of payment, court documents in a separate case showed.

In May, a federal jury in Laredo convicted Chisley of transporting immigrants in the country illegally and he faces up to 10 years in prison, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Chisley's lawyers did not respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Ted Hesson in Washington, Laura Gottesdiener in Monterrey, and Kristina Cooke in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Jason Buch in San Antonio and Randi Love in New York; Editing by Mica Rosenberg and Raju Gopalakrishnan

Comments / 17

Jackie M. Kuenzi
3d ago

They know they don’t qualify for asylum so they push in illegally and use stolen IDs and SS# to work undetected- advocates in US help them navigate housing, food and medical 🤬 criminals 🤬🤬🤬

Reply
10
HereForThePopcorn
3d ago

Good job Biden... No wonder your at 39% and 2 years in...

Reply(6)
9
Lee Schrand
3d ago

all these people have to do is get a visa and get a ticket train bus airlines but you have them so brain washed to be gangsters

Reply
2
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Driver of Texas truck, 45, crossing US-Mexico border before 'pretending to be migrant when cops arrived' and found him 'high on meth': Four Hondurans and two Guatemalans identified among 51 bodies

The semi-truck driver who transported up to 100 migrants across the southern border before leaving them to die in the sweltering Texas heat allegedly tried to disguise himself as a victim of the tragedy. Surveillance cameras captured Homero Zamorano, 45, driving the rig across the border hours before he allegedly...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Washington Examiner

Texas police destroy home, then try to leave without paying

Police took no chances when an armed intruder barricaded himself in the home of an innocent bystander in McKinney, Texas. Following a seven-hour standoff, officers launched a shock-and-awe raid that ended with the suspect’s suicide. Then they closed the case without paying for property damage. The city told homeowner...
MCKINNEY, TX
The Guardian

Dozens feared dead as ship sinks in South China Sea

More than two dozen crew members are unaccounted for after their ship broke in two during a typhoon in the South China Sea on Saturday, with rescuers scrambling to find them, officials have said. Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to help with the rescue. At least three people from the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Migrant caravan marching north ENDS their journey after just two days - and 24 hours before July 4 after Mexico handed 3,000 residence permits - after UN report said the border is at its deadliest in history

Thousands of migrants part of a caravan that started in southern Mexico ended their travels toward the U.S. border just two days after setting off when they were handed permits to stay in the country for 30 days. Mexican officials handed out 3,000 temporary residence permits on Sunday and ended...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists southern border crisis 'requires a regional response' after admitting criminals 'sometimes' get trucks of migrants through the border in wake of deadliest smuggling incident in US history

Alejandro Mayorkas admitted Sunday that 'sometimes' trucks of migrants get through U.S. authorities at the southern border following the deadliest human smuggling incident that left 53 people dead last week. The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said that smuggling syndicates have 'evolved' and have become 'extraordinarily organized'...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Mother of two among 53 migrants who died after being abandoned in tractor trailer in Texas said their ill-fated trip was motivated by lack of jobs in Honduras

Karen Caballero says her two sons and one of their girlfriends would still be alive today if there were job opportunities in Honduras. Instead, the three young people risked their lives to migrate to the Unites States. Her sons, Fernando Redondo (19) and Alejandro Andino (22), and Andino's partner Margie...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
People

Cousins, 13, Died in San Antonio Tractor-Trailer, Parents Say Smugglers Charged $6,000 for Deadly Journey

Heartbreaking details about those who died in an abandoned tractor-trailer in San Antonio earlier this week are starting to emerge. Wilmer Tulul and Pascual Melvin Guachiac, 13-year-old cousins from Tzucubal, Guatemala – an Indigenous Quiche community of around 1,500 people in the mountains about 100 miles from the country's capital – made the trek to the United States in search of a better life for themselves and their loved ones, their families told the Associated Press.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
AFP

Deadpool: US mega drought spells trouble at Hoover Dam

Millions of gallons of Colorado River water hurtle through the Hoover Dam every day, generating electricity for hundreds of thousands of homes. As a consequence, there is not as much in a river that supplies water to tens of millions of people and countless acres of farmland.
BOULDER CITY, NV
CBS Miami

Cuban troops report fatal clash with Florida speedboat

HAVANA — Cuban authorities say they have intercepted more than a dozen speedboats arriving from the United States this year — including two shooting incidents and at least one death. They say U.S. authorities have handed over a suspect in the shooting of a Cuban coast guard officer.The Interior Ministry statement read over state television Monday night comes amid a sharp increase in migration from Cuba to the United States, both by sea and via Mexico, at a time of economic hardships aggravated by the pandemic and by tightened U.S. sanctions.The ministry said its coast guard units had intercepted 13...
FLORIDA STATE
