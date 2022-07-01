Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

During his weekly Team Kentucky update Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is experiencing a slight plateau, with 9,579 cases announced from June 21st through June 27th. The positivity rate is also experiencing a plateau at 13.36% on June 26th. Overall hospitalizations in Kentucky, as well as the number of patients in the ICU and on a ventilator, have moderately increased, but this increase is not expected to continue. The CDC currently has Laurel County in the “Low” Community Level for COVID-19. For more information visit https://www.laurelcohealthdept.org/covid19 Parents and caregivers can now get their children 6 months through 5 years of age vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines. All children, including children who have already had COVID-19, are advised to get vaccinated. The new vaccine booster for the super-contagious omicron variant is expected to arrive this Fall. Elderly and immunocompromised will be advised to get it.

