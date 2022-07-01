ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Abortion politics become local politics in Kansas and Kentucky

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Kansas and Kentucky, local abortion politics are heading to the ballot....

www.nbcnews.com

WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky AG petitions to reinstate abortion ban

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — After an appellate court denied his appeal, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron asked the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate an abortion ban. According to Cameron’s writ petition, he asks the state Supreme Court to reinstate Kentucky’s Human Life Protection Act and Heartbeat Law. “We are exhausting every possible avenue to have Kentucky’s […]
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Kentucky's abortion ban this week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Abortion remains legal in Kentucky, while Attorney General Daniel Cameron works to get a higher court to reinstate bans on the procedure. Here’s a look at developments related to the bans this week:. FRIDAY. Friday, June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court announced it had reversed...
KENTUCKY STATE
Campaigns involved in Kansas abortion referendum busy as election nears
WLWT 5

Abortion rules in Kentucky change again with judge's order

The rules on abortion are changing in Kentucky for the third time in about a week. Abortions are legal again – for the moment. A circuit judge in Louisville issued a temporary restraining order Thursday on Kentucky trigger laws that ban abortions in the commonwealth. “Today’s temporary restraining order...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kansas Reflector

We’ve endured a week of historic despair. Let’s keep the embers of hope alight in Kansas.

After a week of horrible news, I’m here to write about a word that wasn’t used a lot. Hope. I’m writing about hope today despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s egregiously incorrect rulings on abortion and emissions, despite the appalling testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, despite the fears of what rights will be targeted next […] The post We’ve endured a week of historic despair. Let’s keep the embers of hope alight in Kansas. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
