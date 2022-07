Made by ex-Sennheiser engineer Axel Grell, the TWS/1 shows up the competition with intelligible ANC and near-category-leading sound. The Grell TWS/1 is the brainchild of ex-Sennheiser engineer Axel Grell. For these noise-cancelling earbuds to make any impact right out of the gate, Grell Audio had to bring more to the table than just impressive ANC. Consequently, they developed their own proprietary feature aptly named Noise Annoyance Reduction (NAR) for reducing high-frequency noises. Then they went to work engineering these beauties with modern wireless technologies (Bluetooth 5.2 with aptX Adaptive and LHDC codecs integration) and some of the finest audio performance in the category.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO