ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Lawmakers threaten to sue EU if it labels gas investments as 'green'

Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qE385_0gSeLtZF00

BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - Some members of the European Parliament intend to take legal action against the European Commission if its plan to label gas and nuclear energy investments as climate-friendly becomes law, according to a lead lawmaker on EU green finance rules.

The European Parliament will decide next week whether to accept or reject the Commission's proposal to classify gas and nuclear power plants as green in the EU's "taxonomy" - a list of investments that can be marketed as sustainable.

If Parliament does not reject the gas and nuclear rules, and they pass into law, some members will attempt to sue, said EU lawmaker Paul Tang, the EU parliament's lead negotiator on green bonds laws and part of its negotiating team on the taxonomy.

"The parliament will definitely try to go to court ... We will argue that it goes against the primary legislation and we're definitely going to fight for that," he said.

The motion up for vote in the parliament would reject the plan on the grounds that it fails to comply with an existing EU law, which says that to be labelled green, an investment must "substantially" contribute to one of six environmental goals, and not harm the others.

"It's going to be a tight vote," Tang said.

To pass, the motion must win support from a majority of the assembly's 705 lawmakers.

The European Commission declined to comment.

Sirpa Pietikainen, one of Parliament's lead negotiators on the taxonomy, said she would back legal action if parliament failed to block the rules.

"If it comes to it, I would be supportive of legal action and part of the group of MEPs taking this to court," Pietikainen said.

Austria and Luxembourg, both opponents of nuclear energy, have also threatened to sue Brussels over the plan.

With its sustainable investment label, the EU had aimed to set a unifying standard for green finance, and guide private capital towards investments that support climate change goals.

But the gas and nuclear plan has split EU countries and lawmakers, reflecting broader disagreements over how Europe should cut its emissions. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe's top gas supplier, has intensified that debate.

Countries including Poland and Bulgaria had lobbied for the taxonomy to incentivise gas investments to help them phase out more-polluting coal. Others, such as Denmark and Luxembourg, argued it would not be credible to label a fossil fuel as "green".

Reporting by Kate Abnett Editing by John Chalmers and David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Georgians rally en mass for EU, urge government to quit

Georgians staged a new mass rally on Sunday demanding that the government resign over its failure to formally secure candidacy for membership of the European Union. The deferral of Georgia's candidacy became a foregone conclusion after the European Commission -- the EU's executive arm -- said on June 20 that Tbilisi must implement a number of reforms by the end of 2022 before it was put on a formal membership path.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Germany, Ireland slam UK move toward overriding Brexit deal

Germany and Ireland have condemned the U.K government’s move towards unilaterally rewriting parts of the post-Brexit deal with the European Union.German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Irish counterpart Simon Coveney said there was “no legal or political justification” for overriding the agreed trade rules in Northern Ireland.Writing in British newspaper The Observer on Sunday, the ministers say Britain will be breaking an international agreement just two years old which it hadn't engaged in with “good faith.”The so-called Northern Ireland Protocol within the deal maintains an open border with EU member Ireland and free of customs posts.British Prime Minister Boris...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Eu Law#Eu#The European Parliament#The European Commission
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
US News and World Report

Zelenskiy Says Ukraine Is Now Exporting Power to EU

(Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the launching of power transmissions to Romania was the start of a process that could help Europe reduce its dependence on Russian hydrocarbons. Zelenskiy's comments in his nightly video message on Thursday followed an announcement by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal that exports had...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CarBuzz.com

Poor European Countries Fighting To Save Internal Combustion

As we all know, the world's automakers are being forced towards electrification. While hydrogen and synthetic fuels seem to be possible alternatives, policymakers seem unwilling to consider these fuel sources. This has meant that a new law is being proposed that will put an end to the sale of all combustion-powered vehicles by 2035. But first, the law has to be voted on by the European Union's member nations, and so far, politicians in Germany and the Czech Republic have voiced their intentions to oppose the ban, despite some pushback from certain manufacturers. Now, another five states have spoken out against the ban and have aimed to delay a full-scale ban.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Russia tries to press its offensive into Ukraine’s east

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces tried Monday to press their offensive deeper into eastern Ukraine after taking control of a key stronghold. The Ukrainian military confirmed that its forces had withdrawn from the city of Lysychansk, the last bulwark of Ukrainian resistance in the Luhansk province, one of the two regions that make up the country’s eastern industrial heartland of Donbas. The Russians also control about half of Donetsk, the second province of Donbas.
POLITICS
CNBC

China continues to snap up Russian coal at steep discounts

Despite lower demand and higher domestic production, China has bought significantly higher amounts of Russian coal since May, says Pranay Shukla from S&P Global Market Intelligence. "This is because Russia has been offering very steep discounts on prevailing international coal prices," he said. Indonesia, Russia and Mongolia are currently the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Thrillist

Americans Will Soon Have to Pay a Fee to Enter Europe

There's another little cost to figure into your future European vacation plans. Starting May 2023, Americans between the ages of 18 to 70 entering Europe will have to pay a €7 fee, which comes to about $7.42. The new fee is part of the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS), which will be used to increase security at borders.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Voices: Macron’s defeat doesn’t only weaken France – it has serious implications for Europe

Emmanuel Macronhas been defeated in his bid to win a working majority in the French parliament. In an election for National Assembly deputies – the lawmakers of France – Macron has lost.The biggest party will be the Party of Non-Voters as neither Macron nor his two main rivals – Marine Le Pen from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard right; and Jean-Luc Mélenchon from the anti-European, pro-Putin hard left – have managed to persuade voters to turn out and vote.Democracy is under a real challenge, as France has neither leaders nor political movements that enthuse anyone.France is heading for a Macron...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy