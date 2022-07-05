2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

2022 NBA free agency is in full swing and plenty of deals have already been signed. Here are the top players still available to be signed.

While a handful of deals have already been completed during this year’s NBA free agency period, plenty of talented players still remain unsigned.

Here is a list of the top players still available in free agency, including their previous team and status of free agency.

TOP PLAYERS STILL AVAILABLE:

Updated: 7/7/22 at 1:39 p.m. ET.

G James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers - Unrestricted Free Agent C Deandre Ayton - Phoenix Suns - Restricted Free Agent F Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets - Restricted Free Agent G Collin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers - Restricted Free Agent C Montrezl Harrell - Charlotte Hornets - Unrestricted Free Agent G Dennis Schroder - Houston Rockets - Unrestricted Free Agent F Blake Griffin - Brooklyn Nets - Unrestricted Free Agent F/C LaMarcus Aldridge - Brooklyn Nets - Unrestricted Free Agent F Carmelo Anthony - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent C Dwight Howard - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent C Hassan Whiteside - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent C DeMarcus Cousins - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent F Jordan Nwora - Milwaukee Bucks - Restricted Free Agent G Rajon Rondo - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent F Josh Jackson - Sacramento Kings - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F Jeremy Lamb - Sacramento Kings - Unrestricted Free Agent G Isaiah Thomas - Charlotte Hornets - Unrestricted Free Agent G Lou Williams - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent G Austin Rivers - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F Ben McLemore - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Frank Jackson - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent C Tristan Thompson - Chicago Bulls - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F Tony Snell - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent F Juancho Hernangomez - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent F Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors - Unrestricted Free Agent G D.J. Augustin - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Elfrid Payton - Phoenix Suns - Unrestricted Free Agent G Brandon Goodwin - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent F Markieff Morris - Miami Heat - Unrestricted Free Agent F Paul Millsap - Philadelphia 76ers - Unrestricted Free Agent F Eric Paschall - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent C Greg Monroe - Minnesota Timberwolves - Unrestricted Free Agent C Moses Brown - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent C Bruno Fernando - Houston Rockets - Unrestricted Free Agent G Facundo Campazzo - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent G Avery Bradley - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F David Duke Jr. - Brooklyn Nets - Restricted Free Agent G/F Rodney Hood - Unrestricted Free Agent F Kent Bazemore - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks - Restricted Free Agent G Quinndary Weatherspoon - Golden State Warriors - Restricted Free Agent G Rodney McGruder - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent C Ed Davis - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent F CJ Elleby - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent F Yuta Watanabe - Toronto Raptors - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F Lance Stephenson - Indiana Pacers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Wayne Ellington - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Trent Forrest - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent G Chris Chiozza - Golden State Warriors - Unrestricted Free Agent G Ryan Arcidiacono - New York Knicks - Unrestricted Free Agent G/F Jarrett Culver - Memphis Grizzlies - Unrestricted Free Agent G Skylar Mays - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent C Luka Garza - Detroit Pistons - Restricted Free Agent F Sam Hasuer - Boston Celtics - Unrestricted Free Agent G Jared Harper - New Orleans Pelicans - Unrestricted Free Agent F Ishmael Wainright - Phoenix Suns - Unrestricted Free Agent F Isaac Bonga - Toronto Raptors - Unrestricted Free Agent F Jake Layman - Minnesota Timberwolves - Unrestricted Free Agent F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent F Elijah Hughes - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent G Davis Johnson - Toronto Raptors - Restricted Free Agent G Matt Thomas - Chicago Bulls - Unrestricted Free Agent G Carsen Edwards - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent F Joe Wieskamp - San Antonio Spurs - Restricted Free Agent C Devontae Cacok - San Antonio Spurs - Unrestricted Free Agent F/C Udonis Haslem - Miami Heat - Unrestricted Free Agent

Other players who are not listed are free agents coming off of two-way contracts.