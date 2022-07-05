ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

2022 NBA Free Agency: Players Still Available

By Brett Siegel
 2 days ago

2022 NBA free agency is in full swing and plenty of deals have already been signed. Here are the top players still available to be signed.

While a handful of deals have already been completed during this year’s NBA free agency period, plenty of talented players still remain unsigned.

Here is a list of the top players still available in free agency, including their previous team and status of free agency.

TOP PLAYERS STILL AVAILABLE:

Updated: 7/7/22 at 1:39 p.m. ET.

  1. G James Harden - Philadelphia 76ers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  2. C Deandre Ayton - Phoenix Suns - Restricted Free Agent
  3. F Miles Bridges - Charlotte Hornets - Restricted Free Agent
  4. G Collin Sexton - Cleveland Cavaliers - Restricted Free Agent
  5. C Montrezl Harrell - Charlotte Hornets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  6. G Dennis Schroder - Houston Rockets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  7. F Blake Griffin - Brooklyn Nets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  8. F/C LaMarcus Aldridge - Brooklyn Nets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  9. F Carmelo Anthony - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  10. C Dwight Howard - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  11. C Hassan Whiteside - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent
  12. C DeMarcus Cousins - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  13. F Jordan Nwora - Milwaukee Bucks - Restricted Free Agent
  14. G Rajon Rondo - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  15. F Josh Jackson - Sacramento Kings - Unrestricted Free Agent
  16. G/F Jeremy Lamb - Sacramento Kings - Unrestricted Free Agent
  17. G Isaiah Thomas - Charlotte Hornets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  18. G Lou Williams - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent
  19. G Austin Rivers - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  20. G/F Ben McLemore - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  21. G Frank Jackson - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent
  22. C Tristan Thompson - Chicago Bulls - Unrestricted Free Agent
  23. G/F Tony Snell - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  24. F Juancho Hernangomez - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent
  25. F Andre Iguodala - Golden State Warriors - Unrestricted Free Agent
  26. G D.J. Augustin - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  27. G Elfrid Payton - Phoenix Suns - Unrestricted Free Agent
  28. G Brandon Goodwin - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  29. F Markieff Morris - Miami Heat - Unrestricted Free Agent
  30. F Paul Millsap - Philadelphia 76ers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  31. F Eric Paschall - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent
  32. C Greg Monroe - Minnesota Timberwolves - Unrestricted Free Agent
  33. C Moses Brown - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  34. C Bruno Fernando - Houston Rockets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  35. G Facundo Campazzo - Denver Nuggets - Unrestricted Free Agent
  36. G Avery Bradley - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  37. G/F David Duke Jr. - Brooklyn Nets - Restricted Free Agent
  38. G/F Rodney Hood - Unrestricted Free Agent
  39. F Kent Bazemore - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  40. G Sharife Cooper - Atlanta Hawks - Restricted Free Agent
  41. G Quinndary Weatherspoon - Golden State Warriors - Restricted Free Agent
  42. G Rodney McGruder - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent
  43. C Ed Davis - Cleveland Cavaliers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  44. F CJ Elleby - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  45. F Yuta Watanabe - Toronto Raptors - Unrestricted Free Agent
  46. G/F Lance Stephenson - Indiana Pacers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  47. G Wayne Ellington - Los Angeles Lakers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  48. G Trent Forrest - Utah Jazz - Unrestricted Free Agent
  49. G Chris Chiozza - Golden State Warriors - Unrestricted Free Agent
  50. G Ryan Arcidiacono - New York Knicks - Unrestricted Free Agent
  51. G/F Jarrett Culver - Memphis Grizzlies - Unrestricted Free Agent
  52. G Skylar Mays - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent
  53. C Luka Garza - Detroit Pistons - Restricted Free Agent
  54. F Sam Hasuer - Boston Celtics - Unrestricted Free Agent
  55. G Jared Harper - New Orleans Pelicans - Unrestricted Free Agent
  56. F Ishmael Wainright - Phoenix Suns - Unrestricted Free Agent
  57. F Isaac Bonga - Toronto Raptors - Unrestricted Free Agent
  58. F Jake Layman - Minnesota Timberwolves - Unrestricted Free Agent
  59. F Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot - Atlanta Hawks - Unrestricted Free Agent
  60. F Elijah Hughes - Portland Trail Blazers - Unrestricted Free Agent
  61. G Davis Johnson - Toronto Raptors - Restricted Free Agent
  62. G Matt Thomas - Chicago Bulls - Unrestricted Free Agent
  63. G Carsen Edwards - Detroit Pistons - Unrestricted Free Agent
  64. F Joe Wieskamp - San Antonio Spurs - Restricted Free Agent
  65. C Devontae Cacok - San Antonio Spurs - Unrestricted Free Agent
  66. F/C Udonis Haslem - Miami Heat - Unrestricted Free Agent

Other players who are not listed are free agents coming off of two-way contracts.

FastBreak on FanNation

Denver Nuggets Officially Announce Big Trade

The Denver Nuggets have announced their trade with the Washington Wizards that landed them Ish Smith and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. In the deal, the Nuggets sent the Wizards Monte Morris and Will Barton. This season, the Nuggets dealt with several injuries, but they were still the sixth seed in the Western...
DENVER, CO
FastBreak on FanNation

Viral Photo Of LeBron James And His 15-Year-Old Son

On Wednesday, a photo of LeBron James next to his 15-year-old son Bryce is going viral on Twitter. Twitter user @MaskedInLa pointed the photo out, while Bleacher Report reposted it. The photo is fascinating because of how tall Bryce is standing next to his 6'9" father. James just finished his...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

