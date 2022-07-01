ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MN

Cambridge-Isanti School Board Meeting May 19, 2022

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS SUMMARY PUBLICATION OF THE PROCEEDINGS OF THE CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI SCHOOLS BOARD OF EDUCATION. The complete minutes are available for public inspection at the Education Services Center, Cambridge-Isanti Schools, 625A Main Street North, Cambridge, MN, or at our website, www.c-ischools.org. The Regular School Board Meeting of Cambridge-Isanti Schools May...

Area communities schedule fireworks displays

Area residents will have several opportunities to watch fireworks in the next few days, whether to celebrate Independence Day or to mark the start of Isanti Rodeo and Jubilee Days. Braham. The Braham fireworks display will take place at dusk on July 4. The best viewing locations for the public...
City of Cambridge Summary of Publication of Ordinance 747

Ordinance 747 rezoned a portion of certain real property located north of Alaska Loop S. with PIN 03.034.3401. The property was approved by the City for annexation prior to the rezoning request. The property will be rezoned from RA Rural Residential/Agricultural District to R-1 One Family Residence District upon approval of annexation by the State of Minnesota. A complete copy of the ordinance is available at City Hall, 300 3rd Avenue NE, Cambridge for inspection.
Public Hearing-Isanti County Planning Commission

The Isanti County Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:. 1. The request of Tom Greenwood, 7300 337th Avenue NW, Princeton, MN 55371 to...
Public Hearing-Isanti County Board of Adjustment

The Isanti County Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on Thursday July 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Isanti County Government Center, 555 18th Avenue SW, Cambridge, MN 55008 to consider the following requests:. 1. The request of Richard Horbul, 33355 Rhinestone Street NW, Princeton, MN 55371...
Cambridge City Council Meeting June 20, 2022

The complete minutes are available for public inspection at the office of the City Administrator, 300 3rd Ave. NE, Cambridge, Minnesota. Members Present: Mayor James Godfrey; Council Members Bob Shogren, Kersten Conley, and Mark Ziebarth. Members Absent: Council Member Lisa Iverson. Regular City Council Meeting. June 20, 2022. ● Called...
Small Minnesota Town Named Most Mispronounced in Entire U.S.

Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite the tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown when it comes to mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
He’s wright!

If you have seen a play at Cambridge-Isanti High School in the last few years, you probably caught a performance by Evan Goebel. The 2022 graduate sang and danced his way across the Richard G. Hardy Stage as the Tin Man in “The Wizard of Oz” last fall, took on the part of Horace Vandergelder in this spring’s production of “The Matchmaker,” among many others.
James E. Chelberg

James Ernest Chelberg, of White Bear Lake passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Spring Lake, Isanti County, on May 2, 1938, and grew up in North Branch. He is preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Alma Chelberg, and sister Lorraine (James) Peterson. He is survived...
Isanti Rodeo, Jubilee Days start Thursday

The biggest event that takes place each year in the city of Isanti will be back next weekend for some calf-ropin’, bronco-bustin’ big fun. The 46th annual Isanti Firefighters Rodeo and the 2022 Rodeo Jubilee Days will kick off its three days of activities and attractions with a parade at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 7. This year’s grand marshal is Mark Solberg, retiring activities director at Cambridge-Isanti High School. Before the parade, food vendors will be offering their wares along the parade route, while Eben and Barb Gillespie entertain the crowd.
Locals Win at Clay Target Shooting Championship

UNDATED -- Almost 8,000 students from 329 teams competed at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament in Alexandria. The state tournament, billed as the largest clay target shooting tournament in the world, took nine days to complete. At the end, 171 individual athletes and 81 teams...
Bodies of 3 missing kids, woman found in Minnesota lake

VADNAIS HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — The bodies of three young children and a woman believed to be their mother have been recovered from a Minnesota lake, and authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a triple murder-suicide. Meanwhile, the body of the children’s father was found at a...
Sherburne County Sheriff's Activity Report

The following individuals have been booked into the Sherburne Co. Jail for the alleged offense(s):. Martin Curtis Cook, 57 of Minnetonka, MN 55345 - MSD harassment restraining order violation. Isaac Richard Arnold, 40 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD dangerous weapons, disorderly conduct & obstruction. Gerald Gene Jones, 45 of Champlin, MN 55316 - MSD domestic assault & 4th degree damage to property. Kevin Bryan Yanez, 31 of Elk River, MN 55330 - FEL 5th degree-controlled substance & GM 3rd degree DWI controlled substance. Alexander Joseph Robertson, 25 of Princeton, MN 55371 - GM driving after cancellation - IPS. Elizabeth Mae Yanish, 36 of Clear Lake, MN 55319 - GM DWI, DWI test refusal & MSD open bottle. Joscelyn Anne Offerdahl, 22 of Monticello, MN 55362 - GM 3rd degree DWI. Tyler James Petzel, 32 of Elk River, MN 55330 - GM DWI. Maria Erica Kristin-Sada Harris, 33 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - FEL 2nd degree assault & threats of violence. Travis Francis Jaeger, 23 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - MSD domestic assault. Sheryl Lynn Stimpson, 59 of Big Lake, MN 55309 - Sherburne Co. apprehension & detention orders. Carl Michael Balloy, 25 of South Haven, MN 55382 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jennifer Kay Brandell, 40 of Ramsey, MN 55303 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Tara Marie Saltou-Olson, 25 of Albert Lea, MN 56007 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Justin James Smolak, 35 of Saint Cloud, MN 56304 - Sherburne Co. warrants. Gustav Edward Stodieck, 26 of Cambridge, MN 55008 - an Aitkin Co. warrant. Kristina Marie Wald, 49 of Howard Lake, MN 55349 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Tre Nicolai Terry-Olsen, 27 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Crow Wing Co. warrant. Kendall Nathaniel Richardson, 22 of Minneapolis, MN 55403 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Lance Thomas Villebrun, 30 of Saint Cloud, MN 56301 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Dillon Matthew Grimes, 32 of Cottage Grove, MN 55016 - Hennepin Co. & Sherburne Co. warrants. Kevin Allen LeClaire, 28 of Anoka, MN 55303 - Goodhue Co., Sherburne Co. & State of Wisconsin warrants. Joshua Dale Fehr, 32 of Saint Cloud, MN 56303 - Hennepin Co., Sherburne Co., Saint Louis Co., State of Iowa, & State of Wisconsin warrants. Clay Andrew Haverkamp, 50 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant. Jonathan Thomas Correll, 20 of Elk River, MN 55330 - Sherburne Co. warrant.
Landscaper steps in to fill hole left behind by pool contractor accused of unfinished work

MINNEAPOLIS -- A local landscaper stepped in to help after seeing a WCCO investigation into a contractor who promised families a pool but didn't finish the work. WCCO showed you the Swearengin's backyard in Prior Lake. The family paid $80,000 for a pool and were left with a gaping hole behind their home - until a landscaper saw their plight. His action restored much more than their yard.The Swearengin's backyard looks better than it has in months."It looks great. I'm more blown away by the heart of these people," Steve Swearengin said.You see, about two weeks ago, WCCO highlighted the mess...
Dora M. Rippey-Erickson

Dora Margaret Rippey-Erickson, Age 102, went home to be with her Lord on June 26, 2022. Dora was born to Clyde L. and Augusta D. Walter on Sept. 8, 1919, in Kress, Texas. Dora moved with her family to Bentonville, Ark., where she graduated from Pea Ridge High School in 1940. Dora returned to Texas to attend Lippert’s Business College. She started her career at the Hale County Court House.
Iconic Minnesota restaurant closed this week after 40 years

A historic Minnesota restaurant that has been a staple of the community for decades closed its doors for the last time this week. Iconic Minnesota eatery, Canton Restaurant, closed this week after 40 years. The Burnsville restaurant has been a local favorite for decades, serving delicious traditional Chinese food and memories for generations of customers.
THC Gummies And Drinks Are Now (Sort Of) Legal In Minnesota

A new law goes into effect Friday that allows the sale of some THC gummies and beverages in the state of Minnesota. The products must be sourced from legally certified hemp, according to KSTP. The individual drinks and gummies can contain up to 5 mg of THC, while a package...
After manhole explosions near U, Met Council warns not to flush gas down the toilet

MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued a warning about what people can dump in the sewer, after several explosions forced evacuations near the University of Minnesota. The Metropolitan Council says it thinks someone released gasoline into the system. "It is a stark reminder that the only thing that should go down the sewer besides human waste is toilet paper," the agency said Friday. "The Metropolitan Council, and its Environmental Services division, is warning residents, businesses, and industries not to put gas or other flammable materials down the sewer." Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to a fraternity house for a fire in the basement. As they put that out, reports came in of manhole covers being blown out of the street, indicating a possible gasoline spill in the sewer line. That triggered evacuations at residence halls, fraternities as well as a local daycare and YMCA.  Centerpoint Energy told WCCO their crews found no natural gas leaks. People in the area were advised to continue to stay aware and call 911 if they smell gas. No one was hurt.
No one hurt in car fire on I-494 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. -- No one was hurt Thursday afternoon when a vehicle started on fire on Interstate 494 in Twin Cities. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras captured the car on on I-494 near Rockford Road in Plymouth, a suburb roughly 10 miles west of Minneapolis. The Minnesota State Patrol says that troopers responded to the scene, and reported that there were no injuries. 
